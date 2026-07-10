Japan pushes pension giant to boost domestic asset investment

Japan pressed the world’s biggest pension fund to buy more domestic assets, a move that lifted the yen and nudged 10-year bond yields lower.

Satsuki Katayama wants Japan to push the Government Pension Investment Fund toward “substantially” greater investment in domestic financial assets. The yen strengthened about 0.6% to around 161.4 per dollar, while the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell 10 basis points to 2.775%.

At the end of March, the fund managed 293.6 trillion yen, or about $1.8 trillion, making it the world’s largest pension fund. Its portfolio was still broadly split across domestic bonds, foreign bonds, domestic equities and foreign equities, and the fund held about $931 billion in foreign assets, including roughly $232.1 billion in U.S. Treasuries.

Steering more retirement money home could support Japanese shares, bonds and the currency, but it could also narrow the geographic diversification that helps GPIF meet its long-term mandate. Its overarching goal is to protect the stability of the national pension system by securing returns with minimal risk over the long term, and its primary strategy is diversification by asset class, region and timeframe.

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One strategist said policymakers may be trying to prevent the 10-year JGB yield from climbing to 3%, a level that would raise financing pressure across the economy and test the government’s tolerance for higher rates.

If even a portion of the fund’s foreign allocation were redirected toward domestic assets, the flow would be large enough to alter demand in Japan’s bond market and affect capital markets abroad. A structural tilt home could support the yen over time, alongside domestic equities and bonds, if it encouraged broader pension flows in the same direction.

Kakidai via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GPIF posted a 41.4 trillion yen investment gain for the year ended March 31, its second-highest on record, while total assets reached a record 292.6 trillion yen. Domestic equities were the largest contributor to that gain, while Japanese bonds posted a 3.72 trillion yen loss as Bank of Japan rate hikes pushed yields higher.