Japan quake death toll rises to 28 as heat strains evacuees

Japan's quake death toll climbed to 28 as evacuees in hundreds of shelters rationed water under punishing summer heat and rising heatstroke risk.

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Japan’s Kyushu island climbed to 28 as evacuees in Kumamoto Prefecture faced water rationing and oppressive summer heat inside crowded shelters. Thousands of people were still staying in more than 400 shelters, while some evacuation centres never opened because power and water outages cut off basic services.

The quake hit on July 28 and was magnitude 7.1, with Reuters initially putting it at 6.8. It left a trail of collapsed homes, fires, ruptured roads and damaged bridges across Kumamoto Prefecture, and 48,300 households lost power. Emergency warnings were issued for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, and a tsunami warning was also issued early in the response. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged residents to stay vigilant for the possibility of another earthquake of similar size.

Rescue teams searched through rubble, including a collapsed shopping mall in Kumamoto, and people were still feared missing or trapped in damaged areas. The death toll had stood at 13 on July 29 before rising sharply by July 30.

Source: williamcho via Openverse (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The humanitarian strain was worsening as temperatures climbed. Survivors in affected communities were dealing with rationed water and severe heat, with evacuees facing a heightened risk of heatstroke. Many displaced people were also sleeping in cars after shelters filled up or could not be opened because utilities were out.

The quake also spread into Japan’s transport and industrial network. Roads and bridges were closed in damaged areas, power cuts disrupted tens of thousands of households, and Toyota halted operations at three southern Japan plants through Friday.