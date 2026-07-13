Japan says no immediate shift in pension fund asset allocations

Japan moved to calm speculation after remarks by Satsuki Katayama stirred bets that the ¥293.6 trillion GPIF could tilt more money into domestic assets.

Japan has no immediate plan to rewrite the asset targets for its state pension funds, even after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama’s July 10 remarks sent the yen and Japanese bonds higher on bets that billions of dollars could be steered toward domestic assets.

Officials quickly moved to narrow the interpretation of Katayama’s comments, saying any policy shift would stay within the portfolio ranges already allowed and would not amount to an immediate overhaul of the Government Pension Investment Fund’s medium-term objectives. The reaction showed how quickly markets respond when the GPIF, the world’s largest pension fund, appears to be in play.

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That sensitivity is easy to explain in the numbers. GPIF said its asset size was 293,643.7 billion yen at the end of fiscal 2025, equal to about $1.81 trillion, after posting investment gains of 41,399.5 billion yen and a 16.47% return. Its current policy asset mix remains fixed at 25% each for domestic bonds, foreign bonds, domestic equities and foreign equities, with the latest five-year objectives period beginning on April 1, 2025.

GPIF also said the target allocation for that fifth medium-term period was left unchanged from the previous plan after six Board of Governors discussions and 20 expert-deliberation rounds. The fund said the deviation limits in the new plan were narrowed compared with the fourth medium-term objectives period to strengthen risk management, a sign that any move toward Japanese assets would likely be incremental rather than a sudden redirection of capital.

Kakidai via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The earlier fourth-period portfolio took effect on April 1, 2020, after 13 Board of Governors deliberations and 32 working-subcommittee meetings. That slow, layered process helps explain why investors treated Katayama’s language as noteworthy: changes to GPIF’s strategic posture can influence the yen, government bond yields and stock prices well beyond Japan’s pension system.

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A Japan Securities Research Institute summary said GPIF still held about 260 trillion yen in assets as of June 30, 2025, and stressed that the fund’s role is to secure the returns needed for long-term pension finance with minimal risk. That mandate sits at the center of the current debate. Policymakers want more investment in Japanese assets, but they also have a strong incentive to avoid signaling a politically driven overhaul of one of the largest pools of capital on the planet.