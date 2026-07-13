Japan, US and allies reject China’s South China Sea claims

Fourteen governments, led by Japan, the Philippines and the United States, backed a 2016 ruling that rejected China’s South China Sea claims as Beijing summoned Japan’s envoy in protest.

Japan, the Philippines and the United States joined 11 other governments on July 11 in a coordinated statement rejecting China’s sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea and reaffirming a tribunal ruling Beijing has spent years dismissing. The declaration marked the 10th anniversary of the Philippines-China South China Sea arbitral award and said the ruling is final, legally binding and definitive between China and the Philippines.

The statement brought together 14 governments across Asia, North America and Europe: Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, the Philippines, Romania, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The U.S. State Department and Global Affairs Canada both released the text, underscoring that the message was coordinated at ministerial level rather than a routine diplomatic note.

The legal center of the message was the 2016 arbitration constituted under Annex VII of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. That tribunal found China’s expansive South China Sea claims had no basis in international law, a conclusion the U.S. State Department later described as having firmly rejected claims to areas determined to be part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. The Philippine foreign ministry has repeatedly said the award conclusively settled historic rights and maritime entitlements in the disputed waterway.

The European Union issued its own statement on the same day, saying it was deeply concerned about the steady increase of tensions and dangerous incidents in the South China Sea. That added another layer to the coalition, showing that the pushback was no longer confined to the immediate U.S.-Japan-Philippines security network but was now tied to broader European concern over maritime order and freedom of navigation.

Beijing answered quickly. China’s foreign ministry said on July 12 that it summoned the chief minister of Japan’s embassy in Beijing over Japan’s remarks and the joint statement. China’s embassy said Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi had endorsed the award and attacked China’s claims, and Beijing urged other countries to stop actions it said undermined regional stability.

Photo by lhthoai

The South China Sea remains one of the world’s most volatile waterways, with Manila accusing Beijing of dangerous manoeuvres inside its exclusive economic zone and maritime confrontations continuing in recent years. The new statement does not amount to a patrol, a sanction or an enforcement action, but it widens the legal and diplomatic front against Beijing and tests whether a larger coalition can turn paper support for the 2016 ruling into tangible deterrence.