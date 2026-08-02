Japan, US to confirm joint currency intervention to slow yen slide

Tokyo and Washington were set to tell markets they acted together to slow the yen's slide, a rare move not seen since 2011. The currency had fallen to 40-year lows.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama was expected to announce on Monday that Tokyo and Washington took joint action in the foreign-exchange market to arrest the yen's slide, two Japanese government officials said. The move came as the currency hovered near 40-year lows and would matter to U.S. readers because it could feed into import prices, corporate earnings and Federal Reserve calculations.

A coordinated intervention by Japan and the United States would be the first since 2011, a rare step that shows how seriously both governments view the yen's decline. The Ministry of Finance has a long record of stepping into currency markets when moves are judged excessive, but direct action alongside Washington has been uncommon.

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The timing followed a volatile run for the yen. On July 30, analysts suspected official Japanese intervention after the currency strengthened sharply, and on July 31 the U.S. Treasury informed banks that it may intervene in Japan's yen market. On Aug. 1, the U.S. Treasury stepped into the currency market to back the yen after Japan acted. Taken together, those moves pointed to an unusual level of coordination between the two allies at a moment when traders were testing the limits of official tolerance.

Source: Cabinet Secretariat via Openverse (CC BY 4.0)

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The pressure on the yen has broader economic consequences. A weaker currency helps Japanese exporters by making their goods more competitive abroad, but it also raises the cost of imported food, energy and raw materials. That has fed inflation pressure on households and small businesses, which have less room than large companies to absorb higher costs. If Tokyo and Washington are aligning to slow the yen's slide, the message to markets is that officials are prepared to push back against disorderly moves, even if the currency's weakness has strategic and economic advantages for some parts of Japan's economy.