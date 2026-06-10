Japanese fans protest Trump’s use of Pikachu, Naruto images

A growing petition in Japan neared 20,000 signatures after Trump used Pikachu, Naruto and other anime images in political posts, stirring anger over rights and respect.

Japanese anger over Donald Trump’s use of anime and manga imagery has turned into a broader dispute over cultural ownership, with fans framing the issue as more than an online joke. By June 10, nearly 20,000 people had signed an online petition in Japan protesting what they called the unauthorized political use of characters such as Pikachu, Naruto, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Dragon Ball.

The backlash began building in March, when Japanese fans noticed Trump and the White House posting or reworking anime and manga imagery in politically charged social media content. One early White House post reportedly mixed footage from U.S. military strikes on Iran with clips from Yu-Gi-Oh! and Dragon Ball, a combination that deepened criticism because it placed familiar entertainment icons inside a military and political message. For many fans, that was the point where a soft-power symbol became a political instrument.

AI-generated illustration

The controversy intensified on Saturday, June 6, when a Truth Social video depicted Trump as Naruto Uzumaki. In the video, Trump appeared in orange-and-black ninja clothing and performed Naruto-style hand signs and techniques, pushing the dispute from a meme-level objection into a direct confrontation over who gets to use Japan’s most recognizable cultural exports.

Source: ichef.bbci.co.uk

The petition argues that the use of manga and anime characters by Trump and the White House may infringe creators’ rights and conflicts with the values those characters represent. Japanese commenters and fans have said the core issue is not whether references to anime are allowed in principle, but whether permission was obtained from rights holders. One fan said that using the imagery without respect or permission amounted to disregarding culture and rules.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That distinction matters because the characters involved are not generic pop-culture decorations. Pikachu and Naruto are global brands with real commercial value, and their use by political actors raises questions about consent, intellectual property and the boundary between fandom and statecraft. The backlash in Japan shows how quickly cultural symbols can acquire diplomatic weight when they are used to advance a political message without the approval of the people and creators who built them.