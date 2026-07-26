Japan’s monkey sensation Punch turns 1, fans flood birthday messages

Punch, the orphaned macaque who won fans clutching a plush orangutan, drew about 2,500 birthday messages as he turned 1 near Tokyo.

Punch, the orphaned Japanese macaque that won fans after clinging to an orangutan plushie, turned 1 at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden east of Tokyo, and birthday messages poured in from across Japan. One tally put the total at about 2,500 messages, turning a zoo milestone into a small public event.

The zoo had already prepared for the celebration by setting out birthday messages for visitors to see ahead of Punch’s first birthday. Photos showed people reaching toward the display, while other images captured Punch playing at the Ichikawa zoo on Thursday, July 23, a few days before the anniversary itself. The visual spread helped make the monkey’s birthday feel less like an enclosure update and more like a local attraction with its own audience.

Punch was born on July 26, 2025, and was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. That early vulnerability, paired with the now-famous image of him wrapped around a stuffed orangutan plushie, gave the baby macaque a story that traveled quickly. By March 14, CNN said Punch was finally making friends and fitting in, suggesting the young monkey had moved beyond the first fragile weeks that made him such a sympathetic figure in the first place.

AI-generated illustration

His rise fits a familiar Japanese pattern in which charismatic animals become public symbols. In a country that readily elevates mascots, zoo stars and other photogenic creatures into recognizable characters, Punch has become a name people follow, not just a monkey behind glass. The appeal is practical as well as emotional: a star animal can pull visitors to a zoo, increase online engagement and give keepers a ready-made platform for education and welfare messaging.

Punch’s birthday shows how quickly that can happen. A macaque that once drew attention for a plush toy now has fans sending messages, a birthday exhibit and a place in the broader culture of animal celebrity that keeps turning animals into shared public figures.