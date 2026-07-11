Japan's RV-X rocket lands safely in first reusable launch test

Japan's RV-X rocket rose 11 meters, moved 16 meters sideways, and landed upright in a first reusable launch test. The short hop sharpened Tokyo's bid for cheaper, sovereign launch capability.

Japan’s RV-X experimental rocket lifted off and landed safely in a first reusable launch test at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Noshiro Testing Center, completing a brief hop that put Tokyo one step closer to a homegrown reusable launch system. The flight lasted less than a minute, but it showed the core sequence needed for a reusable first stage: lift, hover, horizontal maneuver, and upright landing.

JAXA project manager Takashi Ito said in an online briefing that the vehicle rose 11 meters and moved 16 meters horizontally while staying stable, closely matching the test plan. JAXA’s own target for the demonstrator is about 10 meters of altitude, about 15 meters of horizontal travel, and a full liftoff-to-landing sequence of roughly 40 seconds. The agency has framed RV-X as front-loading research for CALLISTO, a reusable first-stage demonstrator it is developing with France’s CNES and Germany’s DLR.

The work is not just about a successful landing. JAXA says the point is repeated short-turnaround operations, more like an aircraft than a disposable rocket, so future Japanese launchers can fly again and again with less time on the pad. The RV-X is a compact demonstrator rather than a full launch vehicle, but it includes reusable hardware in mind, including a more durable engine and shock-absorption landing gear. JAXA says that engine has already survived 165 combustion tests. Future flights are expected to climb to about 100 meters.

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The test also landed in a sharply more competitive region. Reuters-quoted reporting said China successfully tested an experimental rocket recovery system one day earlier, underscoring how reusable rocketry has become a regional benchmark. In Japan, the public visibility was unusual: the RV-X flight was livestreamed by NVS, a group of space fans, turning a short engineering trial into a visible demonstration of national capability.

For Japan, the stakes reach beyond spectacle. The government wants a cheaper successor to the H3 series, and JAXA has linked reliable, commercially competitive transport to both space science and national security. Honda R&D Co., Ltd. has already added pressure at home, saying on June 17, 2025, that it completed Japan’s first private-sector launch-and-landing test of an experimental reusable rocket, a vehicle 6.3 meters long and 85 centimeters in diameter, with suborbital flight targeted for 2029. At Noshiro, Japan showed it can now land a reusable rocket on its own runway, and that is the measure that matters.