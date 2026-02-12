Utah Jazz's newest star, Jaren Jackson Jr., will undergo knee surgery after a post-trade MRI revealed an injury, impacting the team's season outlook.

Jaren Jackson Jr., recently acquired by the Utah Jazz, is set to undergo knee surgery after a post-trade MRI revealed an injury. Both Newsday and The Salt Lake Tribune reported the development on Thursday, marking a significant turn just days after Jackson's arrival in Utah.

Trade Acquisition Followed by Health Setback

Jackson, a 2023 NBA All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, was expected to make an immediate impact for the Jazz following his recent trade. The 6-foot-11 forward-center was seen as a crucial building block for Utah's playoff push. However, medical tests conducted as part of the standard post-trade protocol revealed a knee issue significant enough to warrant surgical intervention.

Both Newsday and The Salt Lake Tribune confirmed Jackson will undergo surgery after the MRI findings.

and confirmed Jackson will undergo surgery after the MRI findings. This development comes before Jackson has played his first game for the Jazz.

Details on the exact nature of the knee injury and estimated recovery timeline have not yet been made public.

This is not the first time Jackson has faced health challenges. According to his official transaction and injury history, Jackson has previously missed games due to knee issues, including a significant meniscus tear in 2020 that required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Potential Impact on Jazz Season

The timing of the injury is a blow to Utah’s playoff ambitions. Jackson was acquired to provide both rim protection and offensive versatility. Last season, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, ranking among the NBA’s elite defenders and shot blockers.

Jackson’s defensive rating and block statistics made him a top target for the Jazz’s front office.

His ability to stretch the floor on offense added a new dimension to Utah’s roster plans.

While neither outlet provided specifics on the anticipated length of Jackson’s absence, data from peer-reviewed research indicates that recovery from knee surgeries in NBA players can range from several weeks for minor procedures to several months for more severe injuries. Experts note that the precise rehabilitation plan depends on the type of surgery and individual player health factors.

Understanding Knee Injuries in Basketball

Knee injuries are common among professional basketball players, with conditions such as meniscus tears, ligament sprains, and cartilage damage frequently requiring surgical treatment. For fans seeking more detail, explainer resources outline typical symptoms, treatments, and timelines for return to play.

Studies show that athletes with prior knee injuries can make successful comebacks, although recurrence risk may be higher.

Teams often conduct MRIs post-trade to ensure full medical transparency and minimize risk.

What’s Next for Jackson and the Jazz?

The Jazz organization has yet to announce a replacement plan or update on Jackson’s expected return. In the meantime, the team will need to adjust its rotation and defensive schemes. Jackson’s status will be closely monitored by fans and analysts alike, with updates likely to emerge as the surgery and rehabilitation progress.

As the Jazz navigate this unexpected setback, the focus will be on supporting Jackson’s recovery and recalibrating the team’s postseason strategy. For Jackson, a successful surgery and return to form will be key to fulfilling the promise Jazz fans hoped for when the trade was finalized.