Jason Arday denies lying amid Cambridge plagiarism row

Jason Arday denied lying after admitting errors in his work, as Cambridge’s handling of plagiarism claims raised fresh questions over academic standards.

Prof Jason Arday admitted a series of errors in his work but said he was not a liar after criticism online, putting fresh pressure on the University of Cambridge as it confronts accusations tied to his PhD thesis and journal articles.

The dispute has centered on whether the problems amount to fixable citation mistakes or plagiarism serious enough to undermine public trust in one of Britain’s most visible academics. Arday has been described in coverage as Cambridge’s youngest ever Black professor, and he has said the allegations were cruel, racially motivated and did not take account of his autism.

The allegations first gathered force in September 2025, when a Cambridge sociology professor was accused of plagiarizing parts of his PhD thesis and several journal articles. Retraction Watch later said one disputed article included borrowed text appearing in quotes from subjects Arday said he had interviewed, a detail that has become central to the criticism because it goes beyond a simple formatting slip and raises questions about attribution and original reporting.

Cambridge’s public position has been that previous investigations found no evidence of wrongdoing and that the claims had already been considered. That stance has not quieted the row. Critics have continued to call for an independent inquiry, arguing that a case involving a prominent professor should be judged under standards that are clear, transparent and applied the same way whether the scholar is famous or unknown.

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Support has also been organized outside the university. A Good Law Project petition backed Arday, and campaigners and politicians signed a public letter in his support. The controversy has spread well beyond questions of text reuse, becoming a wider argument over race, disability and the way academia polices its own reputation.

Commentary in The Times and The Sunday Times, The Independent and The Telegraph has framed the episode as part of a broader debate over whether Black academics are held to higher standards, while others have treated it as a test of whether universities can distinguish between sloppy citation, repeated errors and plagiarism that damages confidence in scholarship. Arday’s admission of mistakes has not ended that debate; it has made the demand for a consistent rulebook harder for Cambridge to avoid.