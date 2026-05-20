Jason Kidd Departs Mavericks After Five Seasons

Jason Kidd is out as Dallas Mavericks head coach following five seasons, coinciding with new team president Masai Ujiri's recent arrival.

Jason Kidd will not return as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks after five seasons, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. The move comes just two weeks after the organization hired Masai Ujiri as team president, signaling a significant leadership shift for the franchise.

Departure Follows Leadership Changes

The decision to part ways with Kidd, first reported by the NBA and confirmed by AP News and ESPN, marks the end of a tenure that began in 2021. The timing—shortly after Ujiri’s appointment—suggests a new direction for the Mavericks’ basketball operations. While the team has not released an official statement detailing the rationale, the close proximity of these moves has fueled speculation among analysts about a strategic overhaul.

Kidd’s Tenure by the Numbers

Kidd’s five-year stint saw the Mavericks reach varying levels of success. According to Basketball Reference’s coaching record, Kidd compiled a regular-season record of 205-175 with the Mavericks, guiding the team to the playoffs in three of five seasons. His most notable achievement was leading Dallas to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, a run highlighted by strong defense and improved team chemistry.

Mavericks finished above .500 in four of five seasons under Kidd

Reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022

Playoff appearances: 2022, 2024, and 2025

However, the team struggled to build on that playoff success in subsequent years, with early postseason exits and stretches of inconsistent play. The 2025-26 season, in particular, saw the Mavericks finish with a 43-39 record, missing the playoffs and raising questions about the team’s long-term trajectory.

Impact of Masai Ujiri’s Arrival

The hiring of Masai Ujiri, former architect of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship run, brought a new vision to the front office. AP News underscored the connection between Ujiri’s arrival and Kidd’s departure, noting the pattern common in NBA franchises where new executives opt to install their own coaching staff.

While the Mavericks have not announced Kidd’s replacement, the team is expected to pursue candidates who align with Ujiri’s approach to team-building and player development. Ujiri’s reputation for innovative roster construction and international scouting has already sparked optimism among Dallas fans eager for a return to championship contention.

Looking Back—and Ahead—at the Mavericks’ Future

Kidd’s legacy in Dallas will be remembered for stabilizing the team after a turbulent period and guiding them to a deep postseason run. His record stands among the better coaching tenures in franchise history, though it ultimately fell short of delivering a championship.

With Ujiri now at the helm, the Mavericks are positioned to reshape their roster and culture. The coming weeks will likely see increased speculation about coaching candidates and changes to the team’s core lineup. For a franchise eager to capitalize on the prime years of its star talent, the moves signal an aggressive pursuit of NBA relevance.

Key Facts

Jason Kidd dismissed as Mavericks head coach after five seasons

Move follows hiring of team president Masai Ujiri two weeks earlier

Kidd’s Dallas tenure: 205-175 record, three playoff appearances, one Western Conference Finals berth

2025-26 Mavericks finished 43-39 and missed playoffs

Coaching search now underway as franchise pivots under Ujiri’s leadership

The Mavericks’ decision to move on from Kidd, coupled with the arrival of Ujiri, sets the stage for a pivotal offseason in Dallas. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as the organization charts its next course.