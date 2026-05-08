Former 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings lands with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year contract, aiming to boost their receiving corps for the upcoming NFL season.

Jauan Jennings, the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, adding a proven pass-catcher to the team’s offensive lineup for the 2026 NFL season.

Contract Details Highlight Incentives and Expectations

Multiple outlets including The New York Times and NFL.com reported the deal Wednesday, with slight variations on its value. According to The New York Times, Jennings’ contract is a one-year agreement worth up to $13 million, while NFL.com placed the contract’s base value at $8 million. The discrepancy suggests the deal includes performance-based incentives that could elevate Jennings’ earnings if he meets certain benchmarks. For a detailed breakdown of the contract structure, including incentives and cap implications, readers can visit Spotrac’s contract details page.

Jennings’ Career to Date

Jennings, a third-year pro out of Tennessee, played the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers .

. He amassed 963 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns during his tenure in San Francisco.

Known for his physicality and clutch play on third downs, Jennings contributed significantly to the 49ers’ postseason runs, including their recent NFC Championship appearances.

Last season, Jennings finished with 29 catches for 417 yards and 3 touchdowns, according to NFL.com’s official stats. His ability to make contested catches and block in the run game has drawn praise from coaches and analysts alike.

Fit with the Minnesota Vikings

Jennings joins a Vikings receiving corps that has been seeking depth and veteran leadership behind star receiver Justin Jefferson. With the departure of several key contributors this offseason, Jennings is expected to compete for significant snaps and provide a reliable target for Minnesota’s quarterbacks.

Analysts point out that the Vikings’ offensive scheme often utilizes versatile receivers in motion and on underneath routes—roles in which Jennings has excelled. His addition could also bolster Minnesota’s red-zone efficiency, given his size and physical style of play.

Advanced Metrics and Role Projection

Advanced analytics from Football Outsiders highlight Jennings’ above-average DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) in 2023, reflecting his efficiency per target compared to league averages. While he was not the 49ers’ primary option, his reliability on crucial downs stood out in film review and statistical analysis.

Looking Ahead

The Vikings are betting on Jennings to bring experience and toughness to their wide receiver group as they aim to return to playoff contention. With incentives built into his contract, both team and player have reason to expect a breakout year in Minnesota.

For fans and analysts tracking offseason moves, Jennings’ signing represents a calculated effort by the Vikings to add depth and versatility. The coming months will reveal how well Jennings adapts to his new environment and what impact he can make in the NFC North race.