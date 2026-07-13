Jay-Z Yankee Stadium concert delayed hours after security breach

A security breach sent thousands outside Yankee Stadium and pushed Jay-Z’s final concert back nearly four hours as he said he did not want fans to be trampled.

A security breach at Yankee Stadium forced Jay-Z’s third and final concert there to start nearly four hours late, after fans rushed the gates and triggered a full lockdown of the Bronx ballpark. Thousands of ticket holders were left outside waiting as staff closed entrances and tried to control the crush around the stadium.

Jay-Z addressed the delay by saying he chose to hold the show rather than risk crowd injuries, telling fans he did not want people to get trampled. The comments echoed the response inside and outside the venue, where gate closures and a lockdown turned the final night of his stadium run into a crowd-control emergency instead of a routine concert arrival.

The delay hit the most anticipated of the three shows, which capped a weekend built around two landmark albums. Yankee Stadium’s schedule had listed concerts for Friday, July 10, 2026, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, with the first billed as a 30th-anniversary celebration of Reasonable Doubt and the second tied to the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Jay-Z’s run was framed as a rare solo return, since NBC New York noted he had not done a solo tour since 2017.

The Saturday concert also had already made history at the venue. News 12 reported that it set a Yankee Stadium concert attendance record, with 45,832 tickets sold, and said fans had traveled from across the country for the weekend. That turnout helped explain the scale of the final-night congestion when the security breach hit and the stadium went into lockdown.

Photo by Sean Ingram

ABC7 New York reported that a large group broke through security, setting off the chaos that delayed the final performance. Fans holding tickets were seen outside the stadium while gates were closed, and the situation stretched into an hours-long wait before Jay-Z finally took the stage.

Yankee Stadium had promoted the concerts as a significant addition to its music history, listing previous performers who had played there, including Alicia Keys, Eminem, Pharrell Williams and Slick Rick. The delayed finale underscored the pressure large New York events can place on crowd control, especially in a city already bracing for heavy security around major summer gatherings.