Jaylen Brown says Celtics showed a lack of respect before trade

Jaylen Brown said Boston sent him "a message" by moving him to Philadelphia, calling the lead-up to the deal a "lack of respect" after a decade in green.

Jaylen Brown said Boston sent him "definitely a message" before trading him to Philadelphia, and he said the Celtics showed him a "lack of respect" in the process. Brown, 29, said in a social media statement that he was "still processing how this all went down" and felt "excited and disappointed at the same time."

The deal sends Brown to the 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks in 2028 and 2031, and two second-round picks in 2028 and 2030. The move cannot be officially announced until Monday, but it already reshapes two of the Eastern Conference's most recognizable franchises and puts Boston's front office decisions under a brighter spotlight than any postgame reaction ever could.

Brown's comments cut through the usual transaction language because they pointed to the relationship before the paperwork. He said he "earned" his respect in Boston and had "never asked for shortcuts or special treatment," then added that he would carry "the relationships, battles, and the championship" from his Celtics years with him. That language framed the trade less as a surprise and more as the end point of a trust that had already frayed.

The numbers behind Brown's Boston run explain why the split lands so hard. Drafted No. 3 overall in 2016, he spent a decade with the Celtics, made five All-Star teams and reached the playoffs 10 times. He just finished a career season at 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, finished sixth in MVP voting and earned All-NBA second team honors. He was also the 2024 Eastern Conference finals MVP and the 2024 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP after helping Boston win its 18th championship.

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Boston's willingness to move him had already become part of the story. The Celtics had explored Brown in a possible package for Giannis Antetokounmpo and had been offering him around the league, a sign that the front office was willing to test the market on one of its most decorated players. Once a player of Brown's stature begins hearing his name tied to outside pursuits, the damage to trust can come before any trade call is final.

Philadelphia now adds Brown to a roster with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, giving the 76ers a new high-end wing in the Atlantic Division race. Boston, meanwhile, brings back George and draft capital in a clear pivot after its title run, closing the book on Brown's rise from draft pick to championship cornerstone.