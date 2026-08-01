Jazmin Sawyers wins Commonwealth long jump gold after years of heartbreak

Jazmin Sawyers turned a 2014 silver, Birmingham fourth place and Achilles surgery into Commonwealth gold, capping a comeback that reached 7.00m.

Jazmin Sawyers became a Commonwealth long jump gold medallist after years of near-misses, turning a career marked by silver in 2014, fourth place in Birmingham and Achilles surgery into the top step.

Born on 21 May 1994 in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Sawyers had already shown elite range before her long jump breakthrough. She won silver in bobsleigh at the 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games, then built a profile in athletics that World Athletics later listed with a Commonwealth Games winner’s medal, European Indoor champion status, and European Championships silver and bronze.

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The route back from injury tested that standing. British Athletics said Sawyers had surgery for a ruptured Achilles on her take-off leg and had questioned whether she would return to world-class level, a serious blow for an event where confidence and speed matter as much as strength.

Sawyers answered with numbers that put her back among the best. Her outdoor personal best is 7.00m, set on 5 March 2023, and World Athletics also lists her indoor best at 7.00m. That mark matched the winning distance in the women’s long jump at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where Ese Brume took gold with 7.00m, Brooke Buschkuehl was second with 6.95m and Deborah Acquah finished third with 6.94m, leaving Sawyers fourth in a final decided by centimeters.

filip bossuyt from Kortrijk, Belgium via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The progression from Commonwealth silver in 2014 to fourth in Birmingham, then to gold and a 7.00m season best, captures how Sawyers rebuilt her place in the event. For a jumper from Stoke-on-Trent who had once come through youth bobsleigh, the breakthrough was the product of persistence through injury, repeated podium misses and the long return to world-class form.