JD Vance and Usha expect fourth child amid memoir rollout

JD and Usha Vance are expecting a fourth child as his memoir on faith lands, sharpening the family-first image behind his national political rise.

JD Vance and Usha Vance are adding a fourth child to the family just as the vice president pushes a memoir built around his return to Catholicism. The public rollout, carried through a wide-ranging conversation with Robert Costa on CBS News Sunday Morning, folds marriage, faith and parenthood into the political identity Vance is presenting to a national audience.

The couple already have three children, ages four, six and nine, and CBS said the new baby is due in just a few weeks. Other recent reporting said the child is a boy expected in late July 2026, and Vance said as of June 12 that he and Usha had not yet chosen a name. The pregnancy adds a new layer to the family-centered brand that has become central to Vance’s public image, especially as he and Usha appear together in interviews that link their private lives to his political rise.

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The memoir at the center of the rollout, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, is scheduled for publication on June 16, 2026, through the Harper imprint at HarperCollins. The book follows Hillbilly Elegy, Vance’s 2016 memoir, and places his 2019 conversion to Catholicism at the center of his personal story. In pre-release interviews, Vance described Usha as a critical editor of the manuscript and said he remained comfortable with his wife staying Hindu, a detail that reinforces the couple’s interfaith marriage as part of the story he is telling about himself.

Vance has also said fatherhood helped shape his path back to the church, and recent reporting connected the couple’s decision-making around a fourth child to the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death, which Vance said affected Usha’s willingness to have another baby. That makes the pregnancy more than a family update. It becomes part of a carefully managed image of conviction, domestic stability and moral seriousness, all of which carry political weight in a party still defined by Donald Trump’s influence and by competing claims over what conservative family values should look like.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

The CBS interview also pushed that narrative into the future. Vance said he and Usha would decide whether to enter the 2028 presidential race only after the 2026 midterm elections. The broadcast further placed him in tension with Pope Leo XIV over the Trump administration’s war with Iran, underscoring how Vance’s faith story now sits alongside some of the sharpest policy and geopolitical divides in Republican politics.