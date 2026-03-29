Jeff Siemon, four-time Pro Bowl linebacker and College Football Hall of Famer, has died at 75. The Vikings and football community reflect on his enduring legacy.

Jeff Siemon, a cornerstone of the Minnesota Vikings defense through the 1970s and a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker, has died at the age of 75. His passing was confirmed by the Minnesota Vikings organization and widely reported by NFL.com and the New York Post. Siemon leaves behind a legacy as one of the franchise’s greats and a beloved figure in both professional and college football.

Vikings Defensive Leader and Pro Bowl Standout

Siemon was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 1972, quickly earning a starting role at middle linebacker. Over his distinguished NFL career, he became known for his consistency, leadership, and football intelligence. He spent his entire 11-season career with the Vikings, anchoring a defense that was among the league’s best.

Named to the Pro Bowl four times (1973, 1974, 1975, 1976), a testament to his elite play at linebacker.

Played a crucial role in three Super Bowl appearances with Minnesota.

Recorded 11 career interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries, and over 1,000 tackles (unofficially, as tackle stats were not officially tracked during much of his career).

His on-field contributions helped Minnesota remain a perennial playoff contender. Siemon’s tenure coincided with an era of dominance for the Vikings, reflected in their strong defensive rankings and postseason runs.

College Football Hall of Famer and Stanford Star

Before joining the NFL, Siemon was a standout at Stanford, where he won the 1971 Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and was a key part of the team’s Rose Bowl victory. His collegiate excellence earned him a place in the College Football Hall of Fame, underscoring his influence at both the college and pro levels.

Siemon’s college career at Stanford included multiple All-America selections and a reputation for intelligent, physical play.

He was later recognized as one of the greatest players in Stanford football history.

Legacy in Minnesota and Beyond

The Minnesota Vikings organization publicly mourned Siemon’s passing, noting his enduring impact both on and off the field. His entire professional career was spent with the franchise, making him one of the most respected and recognizable players in Vikings history. According to the Vikings' franchise records, Siemon remains among the team's all-time leaders in several defensive categories.

Siemon’s influence extended beyond statistics. He was remembered for his leadership in the locker room, his role as a mentor to younger players, and his involvement in community initiatives following his retirement from football.

Commemoration and Reflection

News of Siemon’s death at 75 prompted tributes from across the football world. Both the NFL and college football communities acknowledged his passing, reflecting on his remarkable career and the respect he earned from teammates, coaches, and fans alike. The New York Post and NFL.com highlighted his status as a four-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer, while the Vikings celebrated his lasting contributions to the franchise.

Looking Forward

As the Vikings and football fans mourn the loss of Jeff Siemon, his legacy as a player and leader remains secure. His achievements will continue to be recognized in the annals of the NFL and college football, inspiring future generations of linebackers and sports enthusiasts.