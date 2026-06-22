Jeffrey Donaldson convicted of historic child sex offences in Northern Ireland

Jeffrey Donaldson was convicted on 18 historic child sex charges, sending the former DUP leader into custody and deepening pressure on Northern Ireland's unionist politics.

Jeffrey Donaldson’s conviction lands as a major institutional shock for Northern Ireland unionism, closing one of the region’s most sensitive criminal cases and forcing fresh scrutiny of a former party leader once seen as one of the DUP’s defining figures. A jury at Newry Crown Court found the 63-year-old guilty of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against two women who were children when the abuse began.

The seven-man, five-woman jury returned its verdict after just over ten hours of deliberation, resuming on Monday before reaching its decision. Donaldson denied all charges throughout the case. Judge Paul Ramsey remanded him in custody after the verdict, said a lengthy prison sentence was inevitable and ruled that Donaldson would be placed on the sex offenders register. Sentencing was set for September 25, 2026, with a review hearing earlier that month.

The offences were said to span from 1985 to 2008, a period that makes the case unusual not only for its length but for the prominence of the defendant. Donaldson was arrested and charged in March 2024, then immediately stepped down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland’s largest pro-British unionist party. His downfall has left a deep mark on the party and on a political scene already defined by fragility, mistrust and fierce arguments over the constitutional future of the region.

Reporting during the trial said one complainant alleged abuse between 1985 and 1991, while the other said it continued between 1999 and 2008. Those allegations included incidents while one of the complainants stayed at the Christian Family Centre in Armoy in the 1990s. Reuters described the conviction as historic because it spans decades and because Donaldson’s status as a former party leader ensures the case will reverberate far beyond the courtroom.

A separate trial of the facts also found that Eleanor Donaldson, his wife, committed the acts she was accused of, but she was not criminally convicted because of mental-health concerns. Reporting during the trial noted that Donaldson had written a 2020 letter expressing regret for “all the hurt, pain and distress” he had caused, a line the complainant said referred to the abuse.

The verdict closes a case that has hung over the DUP for more than two years, but it also leaves a wider political reckoning in its wake. For Northern Ireland, the cost is measured not only in one former leader’s conviction, but in the renewed pressure to confront abuse allegations with the scrutiny and accountability they demand.