Jeffrey Donaldson seeks to surrender knighthood after child sex convictions

Jeffrey Donaldson moved to surrender his knighthood and Privy Council seat after 18 child sex abuse convictions. The honors had marked his place at the top of unionist politics.

Jeffrey Donaldson asked to give up the knighthood and Privy Council seat that had signaled his standing inside the U.K. establishment, after his conviction on 18 child sex abuse counts. His solicitor, John McBurney, confirmed that a letter had been sent to the Cabinet Office seeking to renounce and forfeit the knighthood, and another to the Privy Council Office tendering resignation with immediate effect.

The former Democratic Unionist Party leader was found guilty at Newry Crown Court of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against two women when they were children. The offences dated from 1985 to 2008. Judge Paul Ramsey said a lengthy prison sentence was inevitable, and sentencing was listed for 25 September 2026, with a review hearing earlier in September.

Donaldson was appointed to the Privy Council in 2007 and received a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II’s 2016 Birthday Honours. In unionist politics, both honours carried more than ceremonial value. They placed him among the most formally recognised figures in the United Kingdom’s constitutional order, a status now being stripped away as his conviction closes one of the most senior careers in Northern Ireland politics.

Gavin Robinson, the current DUP leader, was among senior unionists calling for Donaldson’s knighthood and Privy Council membership to be removed. Jon Burrows, the Ulster Unionist leader, said all state honours previously bestowed on Donaldson should be removed without delay. The pressure reflected not only the seriousness of the verdicts but also the collapse of the legitimacy that the honours once conferred.

The mechanics of that removal are tightly controlled. The Honours Forfeiture Committee considers whether an honour should be withdrawn when a recipient has brought the system into disrepute, and any cancellation requires the committee’s advice and the Sovereign’s approval. Privy Council membership is for life, but members can resign. The Privy Council Office says it handles government business formally approved by ministers acting as Privy Counsellors, which makes Donaldson’s departure another step in the formal dismantling of the office he once held.