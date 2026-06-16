Jelly Roll files for divorce from Bunnie Xo after nearly 10 years

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Tennessee after nearly 10 years with Bunnie XO, ending a public marriage that had centered on family plans and fertility treatment.

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from Bunnie XO in Tennessee, ending a nearly 10-year marriage that had become one of country music’s most visible celebrity partnerships. Court records place the filing in Williamson County, and the breakup became public on June 15, 2026.

The singer is Jason DeFord, while Bunnie XO is identified in reports as Alyssa DeFord or Alisa DeFord. Some outlets cited May 18, 2026, as the filing date. Reports also said the split may be mutual and being handled privately, though no public statement from either party was included in the initial accounts.

AI-generated illustration

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO married in August 2016 after meeting in Las Vegas in 2015, building a public relationship that often drew attention because both spoke openly about their home life, fertility struggles and plans for the future. In February 2026, Bunnie XO said they were hoping to have twins via surrogate after a long IVF journey, and Billboard reported that the couple had already picked out a surrogate ready to carry twins on their behalf.

Photo by Sora Shimazaki

The divorce also reshapes a blended family that has long been part of their public story. Jelly Roll has two children from previous relationships, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, and the couple frequently presented that family dynamic as central to their life together.

7EVENSIQS via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The split matters beyond celebrity gossip because Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO had built a high-visibility brand around the appearance of stability, candor and shared ambition. Their marriage had been framed as future-focused, with fertility treatment, surrogate planning and family expansion all playing into the image that made them a recognizable pair well beyond entertainment headlines. With the Tennessee filing now public, that public-facing partnership is being unwound after nearly a decade.