Jennifer An says Ye singled her out on a Chelsea Hotel video set, then choked and gagged her while calling it art. The case now tests a creative-defense claim.

Jennifer An says Ye singled her out on a Chelsea Hotel video set, then choked and gagged her while calling it art. Her lawsuit has pushed a 2010 behind-the-scenes encounter into a broader fight over consent, workplace safety and whether an artist can recast alleged violence as performance.

In a federal complaint filed Nov. 22, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, An, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, alleged that Ye sexually assaulted and strangled her during a September 2010 shoot in Manhattan. The filing says An was working as a background actor on a video for a La Roux remix when Ye took control of the set, instructed production to line up the female background actors and models, and singled her out. It alleges that he then choked and gagged her while saying, "This is art. This is f g art. I am like Picasso."

An later said she felt "suffocated and scared," and described the episode as leaving her unsafe and deeply distressed. In March 2026, her lawyers submitted new affidavits they say support her account, including alleged Instagram messages from La Roux’s verified account in which La Roux wrote, "I could never forget that, it was horrific." The new filings were presented as corroboration as Ye’s legal team sought to knock out the lawsuit.

Source: media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

Ye’s lawyers moved in January 2026 to dismiss the case, arguing that his conduct happened during the production of expressive art and is protected by free-speech principles. An’s attorneys disputed that framing and said they have substantial corroborating evidence and want the case to proceed. The clash puts a legal spotlight on how power is exercised on entertainment sets, where performers, models and crew can face blurred lines between direction, improvisation and abuse.

The case also intersects with New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act, which the New York City Bar says generally allows civil lawsuits for sexual violence and other gender-based harm within a nine-year filing period. The city bar says the original two-year lookback window for time-barred claims ended on Feb. 28, 2025. The alleged assault took place at the Hotel Chelsea, 222 West 23rd Street in Manhattan, a 250-unit building constructed between 1883 and 1885 and long tied to the city’s artistic history. The shoot was connected to La Roux’s "In for the Kill," released March 15, 2009, a breakthrough single that later received a Grammy nomination.