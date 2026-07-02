Jennifer Aniston shares rare photo of Jim Curtis with inner circle

Jennifer Aniston’s July 1 photo carousel put Jim Curtis alongside Naomi Watts, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, a rare glimpse into her inner circle.

Jennifer Aniston shared summer photos on July 1, 2026 that included boyfriend Jim Curtis and friends Naomi Watts, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. The post offered a close look at how Curtis has moved into Aniston’s longtime circle, with the actress pairing him in the same frame as the friends and frequent collaborators who have long defined her public life.

The relationship has been building in public for a year. Aniston and Curtis were first photographed together in Mallorca, Spain, over the Fourth of July weekend in 2025, when they were vacationing with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. People and Us Weekly confirmed that Aniston and Curtis were dating that July, and by Nov. 2, 2025, Aniston had posted a black-and-white birthday photo of the two on Instagram, signaling the relationship more openly. Curtis later said on TODAY in January 2026 that he and Aniston had been together for nearly a year, and Us Weekly reported in May 2026 that the pair quietly marked a one-year milestone.

The July 1 carousel followed a series of smaller public moments that kept Curtis close to Aniston’s social orbit. On Feb. 13, 2026, the two were seen out with Sean Hayes and other friends, another sign that Curtis was being folded into the group that has surrounded Aniston for years. The latest photos continued that pattern, this time placing him beside Watts, Bateman and Hayes in a setting that looked less like a staged debut than an accepted place inside the circle.

Curtis’s public profile extends well beyond the relationship. He describes himself as an author, speaker, transformational coach and hypnotherapist, and his bio says he has more than 25 years of wellness leadership experience. His publisher bio says he has held executive roles at WebMD, Everyday Health and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition. That background gives the photos a second layer of interest: Curtis is not just a new face in Aniston’s feed, but a wellness entrepreneur whose work has its own established audience.

For celebrity media, the appeal of the post lay in access as much as intimacy. A single carousel turned a private relationship into a social map, showing Curtis not in isolation but among the friends who shape Aniston’s public world.