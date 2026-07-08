Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder after cancer diagnosis and death

Jennifer Grey said her mother Jo Wilder died at 94, just a week after a lung cancer diagnosis, and framed her final days as a choice made with dignity.

Jennifer Grey said her mother, Jo Wilder, died on July 4 at age 94, just one week after doctors discovered lung cancer. In an Instagram tribute posted July 7, Grey described Wilder as someone who faced the end of life with “grace over fear” and said she died “by her own choosing” and “on her own terms.”

Grey’s post turned a private family loss into a public account of what sudden terminal illness can look like inside one household: a diagnosis, a rapid decline, and urgent decisions about comfort, control and dignity. She wrote that leaving this world with dignity is “an honor, not a tragedy,” language that gave the tribute its central frame and pushed the focus beyond mourning alone.

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The post included sepia-toned and black-and-white photos, including childhood images of Grey with her mother, alongside recent pictures that traced a long relationship between the two women. Grey said Wilder had once hoped to pursue theater in New York before stepping away from acting to raise her children, later devoting herself to activism, community life and a Los Angeles shop called Wilder Place. She portrayed her mother as creative, brave and deeply committed to family.

Source: glamour.com

Wilder’s own credits reached back to a brief acting career that included 1960s television work on The Defenders, The Nurses and The Detectives. IMDb and the Internet Broadway Database identify her as a Brooklyn-born actress and singer with stage credits including Threepenny Opera and She Loves Me, as well as work in How to Marry a Millionaire. Grey’s tribute highlighted that older career, but it also recast Wilder as a woman who kept directing her energy toward service and independence long after she left the stage.

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The reaction from fans and celebrities reflected how a family death can reverberate far beyond one household, especially when it touches a public figure long associated with Dirty Dancing. Grey, 66, used the post to mark not only the loss of her mother but also the values Wilder left behind: autonomy, conviction and the right to shape one’s final days with clarity.