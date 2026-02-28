Jeremiyah Love Shines at NFL Combine, Draws Draft Buzz

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love showcases his draft potential at the NFL Scouting Combine, drawing praise as a possible top-10 pick.

Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love is taking center stage at the annual NFL Scouting Combine, as pro scouts and draft analysts closely evaluate his athleticism, production, and pro potential. Love’s participation comes amid growing buzz that he could be selected within the top 10 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, a testament to his standout college career and projected impact at the next level.

High Expectations Entering the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine, held in Indianapolis, serves as a critical audition for draft hopefuls. NBC Sports reported that Love will fully participate in workouts, an important opportunity for him to showcase his speed, agility, and versatility in front of all 32 NFL teams. The South Bend Tribune highlighted that Love’s performance could cement his status as one of the most coveted running backs in this year’s class.

Impressive College Production at Notre Dame

Love’s draft stock has soared thanks to his productivity and consistency with the Fighting Irish. Over his collegiate career, Love distinguished himself as a dynamic playmaker, contributing both as a rusher and receiver. According to Sports-Reference.com, Love posted strong numbers, leading Notre Dame in rushing and ranking among the team’s top scorers. His official team bio details his numerous accolades, including all-conference honors and multiple 100-yard rushing performances.

Rushing yards: Love consistently led the Fighting Irish ground game, posting over 1,000 yards in his final season

He finished among the team leaders in touchdowns across multiple seasons

Love contributed as a receiver and special teams player

Draft Projections and NFL Potential

The anticipation around Love’s NFL future is palpable. NBC Sports referenced industry mock drafts that consistently place him as a top-10 overall pick, a rare distinction for running backs in recent years. His combination of size, speed, and agility has drawn comparisons to recent first-round running backs, with scouts eager to see how he tests in official drills and measurements tracked by the NFL Combine Tracker.

The South Bend Tribune emphasized that Love views the combine as an essential chance to demonstrate his readiness for the pro level and to separate himself from other running back prospects. As teams look for versatile backs who can contribute immediately, Love’s well-rounded skill set makes him a valuable commodity in a league increasingly focused on dynamic offenses.

What Scouts Will Watch

During his combine workouts, evaluators will focus on several key aspects of Love’s game:

40-yard dash: Speed is a critical metric for running backs, and Love is expected to post an impressive time

His lateral movement and change-of-direction skills will be closely monitored

His lateral movement and change-of-direction skills will be closely monitored Receiving ability: Teams will assess his hands and route running in position drills

Leadership, football IQ, and character are all part of the evaluation process

Looking Ahead to the NFL Draft

As the combine unfolds, Love’s results will be scrutinized by front offices and media alike. Should he meet or exceed expectations, his draft position could solidify in the top tier, joining a select group of running backs chosen early in the first round. His collegiate track record and combine performance will together shape his path as April’s NFL Draft approaches.

For fans and analysts eager to track his progress, detailed combine results and updates are available through the official NFL Combine portal and comprehensive player stats.

With national attention squarely on his combine showing, Jeremiyah Love is poised to make a strong case as one of the NFL Draft’s premier prospects, carrying the hopes of Notre Dame fans and aiming to leave a lasting impression on scouts and decision-makers at the next level.