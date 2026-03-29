Jeremiyah Love Headlines 2026 NFL Mock Drafts

Multiple leading mock drafts see Jeremiyah Love as a coveted selection, with the Commanders and Cowboys predicted to pursue him and the Cardinals targeting a quarterback.

Jeremiyah Love, one of college football’s most dynamic running backs, is emerging as a centerpiece in early 2026 NFL mock drafts, with analysts from both NFL.com and Pro Football Focus (PFF) forecasting dramatic moves to secure his talents. The projections also spotlight the Arizona Cardinals’ aggressive search for a franchise quarterback, underscoring how this draft cycle could significantly shape multiple NFL rosters.

Jeremiyah Love’s Rising Profile

According to NFL.com’s Mike Band, Love is slated to join the Washington Commanders as their first-round pick. Band’s mock draft, released in late March, positions Love as an immediate-impact player who could revitalize a Washington offense in need of explosive playmaking. Band’s scenario reflects growing consensus around Love’s elite potential, as reflected in his standout college statistics as a rusher and receiver.

In contrast, the PFF mock draft from the same week predicts the Dallas Cowboys will not wait for Love to fall, instead orchestrating a trade-up to secure his services. This scenario highlights Love’s value and the possibility that teams could maneuver aggressively to acquire a versatile offensive weapon. PFF’s projection also signals the Cowboys’ desire to bolster their backfield and maintain offensive firepower for future playoff runs.

NFL.com projects Love to the Commanders, seeing him as a foundational building block.

PFF envisions the Cowboys trading up for Love, emphasizing his status as a premium prospect.

Both agree Love is among the most sought-after skill position players in the 2026 draft class.

This divergence in team projection underscores the uncertainty surrounding draft-day trades and the high level of interest Love is generating across the league.

Cardinals Seek Franchise Quarterback

Both mock drafts, despite differing on Love’s destination, align on another point: the Arizona Cardinals are expected to target a quarterback. Following a challenging 2023 season, as recorded in the NFL standings and Arizona Cardinals’ game logs, the franchise appears poised to pursue a long-term solution under center, potentially via a trade to move up in the draft order.

Both NFL.com and PFF highlight scenarios in which Arizona leverages its draft capital to acquire a highly-touted quarterback prospect. This shared perspective reflects a belief that the Cardinals’ current roster needs a fresh start at the game’s most critical position, a move that could reshape the franchise’s trajectory in the coming seasons.

What the Mock Drafts Reveal About Team Strategies

The convergence of these mock drafts on core themes—Love’s elite status, the premium on quarterbacks, and the willingness of top teams to trade up—demonstrates several trends shaping the 2026 draft landscape:

Running backs with dual-threat ability remain highly valued, even as draft strategies evolve.

with dual-threat ability remain highly valued, even as draft strategies evolve. Quarterback-needy teams like the Cardinals are likely to make aggressive moves to secure their preferred prospects.

like the Cardinals are likely to make aggressive moves to secure their preferred prospects. Draft-day trades are expected to feature prominently, with teams such as the Cowboys or Commanders potentially reshaping the order to land top targets.

Implications for the 2026 NFL Draft

While early mock drafts are speculative, the alignment between NFL.com and PFF on key players and team needs offers fans and analysts a window into how franchises are evaluating talent and planning for the future. The battle to secure Jeremiyah Love—and the Cardinals’ likely pursuit of a new quarterback—are set to be major storylines as the draft approaches.

As front offices finalize their draft boards and trade scenarios, expect continued debate over whether a team like Dallas will pay the price to move up for Love, or if Washington will stand pat and secure him as a foundational piece. Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ quarterback search could set the tone for the early first round and ripple throughout the league. For ongoing updates and official draft order changes, fans can track developments through league sources and expert mock drafts.