Jesse Welles explores Woody Guthrie’s protest anthem This Land Is Your Land

Jesse Welles brings Woody Guthrie’s song back into a larger fight over who gets to define patriotism, protest and America’s story.

Jesse Welles’s take on “This Land Is Your Land” lands well beyond nostalgia. In CBS News’s “USA to Z” series, the Arkansas singer-songwriter becomes a guide to a deeper national argument: whether the song is a comfortable patriotic singalong, or a protest anthem that still challenges America to live up to its promises.

A song that never belonged to one reading

Woody Guthrie wrote “This Land Is Your Land” in 1940 as a direct response to Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” and that origin still matters. The song is often treated as a beloved national standard, but many experts and music historians describe it as something sharper: a protest song that questions who America is for, and who gets left out of the story.

That tension is why the song keeps resurfacing in moments of political strain. It sounds simple enough for a campfire or classroom, yet it carries a built-in critique of inequality, belonging and ownership. Smithsonian Folkways says it is widely regarded as an alternative national anthem, a status that reflects both its popularity and its unresolved meaning.

Why Woody Guthrie still matters

Guthrie, born Woodrow Wilson Guthrie on July 14, 1912, in Okemah, Oklahoma, remains one of the central voices in American folk music. The Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage describes him as one of the most important folk composers in American history, and the Library of Congress places his work firmly within the Great Depression and Dust Bowl era that shaped his outlook.

The Library of Congress says Guthrie’s songs were deeply influenced by his rural Oklahoma childhood, his years as a hobo, and his dislike of greed. That mix of experience gave his writing a plainspoken moral force. He did not write from the distance of a polished patriot; he wrote from the road, from hardship, and from a conviction that the country’s promise had to be shared more fairly.

That is what makes his legacy so durable. Guthrie is not preserved as a museum figure. He is repeatedly recast by new generations trying to answer the same question: what does it mean to love a country honestly?

How the song spread without radio or television

“This Land Is Your Land” first appeared in recorded form in 1944, but it did not become iconic through the normal machinery of mass entertainment. According to the Library of Congress, the song spread largely through face-to-face singing in camps, classrooms and other group settings rather than through radio or television airplay.

That path to fame says as much about American culture as the lyrics do. The song became known through participation, not passive consumption. People learned it by singing it together, which helped turn it into a civic object as much as a musical one. In that sense, the song’s history mirrors the larger American habit of passing down public meaning through schools, rallies and communal rituals.

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Its endurance is also a reminder that cultural influence does not always begin at the top. A song that was never built by broadcast saturation still ended up lodged in the national memory, which is part of why it has become a recurring shorthand for debates over public values.

Jesse Welles and the revival of protest music

CBS News has described Jesse Welles as a contemporary protest musician from Ozark, Arkansas, and framed him as part of a renewed relevance for protest music in an uncertain time. That positioning matters because Welles is not simply covering an old standard. He is using Guthrie as a lens on the present, and on the way patriotic language can blur the song’s original message.

In a CBS Mornings preview, Welles said that “the message it conveys is lost at times” when people sing the song only as a patriotic standard. That point cuts to the heart of the current debate. If “This Land Is Your Land” is remembered only as a feel-good anthem, then its critique of exclusion and economic injustice gets softened out of the national memory.

Welles’s role in the segment is not to freeze Guthrie in the past. It is to show how a protest song survives by being reinterpreted, especially when the country is arguing about whose version of patriotism counts.

What the 250th anniversary frame changes

CBS News placed the segment inside its “USA to Z” project, which celebrates 250 years of American history and culture. That context broadens the meaning of the song well beyond one artist or one television conversation. A 250th-anniversary America is not just marking longevity; it is taking stock of the stories it chooses to elevate, and the disagreements that story can no longer avoid.

That is why “This Land Is Your Land” remains so potent. It sits at the intersection of patriotism and protest, two ideas that are often treated as opposites even though Guthrie folded them into the same song. The country’s own self-image is still unsettled enough that a song from 1940 can sound newly relevant in 2026.

The debate is not really about whether the song is American. It is about what kind of America it imagines. Guthrie’s legacy endures because it keeps being reopened by each generation, and Welles’s reading shows that the song still works as a test of national honesty.