Jessica Andrade takes delivery jobs while recovering from injury

Jessica Andrade took delivery and home-renovation jobs while rehabbing a shoulder injury, showing how quickly a fighter’s earnings can dry up.

Jessica Andrade said she would do “whatever it takes” to earn a living while recovering from a shoulder injury, and that meant taking delivery jobs and home-renovation work to keep money coming in. The former UFC champion’s side jobs offered a rare look at the financial strain that can hit even elite fighters when an injury stops the octagon paychecks.

Andrade said, “I’m not afraid of hard work,” a line that matched the work itself: driving deliveries and picking up renovation jobs while sidelined. The details matter because combat sports earnings are often tied to active competition, not a stable salary. When a fighter cannot train or fight, income can fall off quickly, and the recovery period can become a second financial injury.

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Andrade’s shoulder problem pushed her into the kind of labor that sits far from the public image of prizefighting wealth. A championship belt can bring notoriety and headline fights, but it does not guarantee steady cash flow between bouts, especially when an injury interrupts an athlete’s schedule. Andrade’s choice to take whatever work she could find showed how thin the margin can be for fighters who depend on fight purses, bonuses and periodic appearances.

That reality is especially stark in mixed martial arts, where layoffs can last months and medical recovery does not always come with the kind of protections seen in more traditional team sports. Andrade’s willingness to take delivery work while injured underscored that a fighter’s brand name does not pay the bills on its own. For many athletes, the money arrives only when they can compete, and stops when the body cannot cooperate.

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Andrade’s case also highlighted the manual side of recovery: while rebuilding her shoulder, she was still rebuilding income. Her willingness to take jobs outside the cage turned her injury layoff into a lesson in athlete economics, where even a former champion may need to trade on stamina, flexibility and labor to stay afloat.