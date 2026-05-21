JetBlue is increasing flight options to Aruba, St. Maarten, and Santo Domingo in 2026, making Caribbean getaways more accessible for travelers.

May 21, 2026 at 1:45 AM ET

May 21, 2026 at 1:45 AM ET 3 min read

JetBlue Airways is making it easier for travelers to plan their Caribbean vacations in 2026 with a significant expansion of flight routes to popular destinations including Aruba, St. Maarten, and Santo Domingo. The airline’s latest announcement aims to meet growing demand for island getaways while supporting the region’s tourism sector.

More Flights, Greater Convenience

The airline’s expanded schedule, first reported by Travel And Tour World, will offer more frequent direct flights from key U.S. cities to these in-demand Caribbean hotspots. According to JetBlue’s interactive route map and schedule, travelers can expect an increase in both daily and seasonal flights, providing added flexibility for trip planning in 2026.

Aruba will see increased service from New York, Boston, and Fort Lauderdale.

will see increased service from New York, Boston, and Fort Lauderdale. St. Maarten will benefit from enhanced connections to New York and seasonal additions from Boston.

will benefit from enhanced connections to New York and seasonal additions from Boston. Santo Domingo flights will expand from Florida gateways, including Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

These changes are designed to reduce layovers and streamline travel, supporting easier access to the region’s unique attractions and events.

Supporting Regional Tourism Growth

The Caribbean continues to attract international visitors, with destinations like Aruba, St. Maarten, and the Dominican Republic consistently ranking among the top choices for North American travelers. Data from the Caribbean Tourism Organization shows a steady rise in arrivals, with Aruba and St. Maarten recording strong performance in recent years.

According to the Aruba Tourism Authority, monthly and annual visitor numbers have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with occupancy rates showing continued growth. Similarly, St. Maarten’s tourism statistics indicate rising air and cruise passenger arrivals, helping drive economic recovery.

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reports that Santo Domingo remains a leading gateway, with international arrivals and hotel occupancy rates trending upward.

Attractions and Events Await Travelers

Beyond pristine beaches and vibrant culture, these destinations offer a full calendar of events and attractions. Travelers can explore UNESCO World Heritage Sites, participate in renowned festivals, and experience local cuisine.

Aruba hosts annual festivals and cultural celebrations, detailed on the official events calendar.

hosts annual festivals and cultural celebrations, detailed on the official events calendar. St. Maarten is celebrated for its lively music and food festivals throughout the year.

is celebrated for its lively music and food festivals throughout the year. Santo Domingo features a variety of events, with updates available on the Dominican Republic’s official event listing.

This enhanced air service is expected to make it easier for travelers to coordinate their visits with key festivals, holidays, and local happenings.

What Travelers Should Know

Increased capacity means more options for flexible itineraries, including last-minute bookings and extended stays.

means more options for flexible itineraries, including last-minute bookings and extended stays. Expanded flight schedules may lead to competitive fares , as airlines vie for a growing market of Caribbean-bound passengers.

, as airlines vie for a growing market of Caribbean-bound passengers. Travelers are encouraged to monitor official tourism sites for the latest updates on entry requirements, events, and travel advisories.

Looking Ahead

JetBlue’s commitment to enhancing its Caribbean network highlights the region’s enduring appeal and the airline’s role in shaping travel trends. As Aruba, St. Maarten, and Santo Domingo gear up for a busy 2026, the combination of increased flight options and diverse local offerings signals a positive outlook for both visitors and the regional tourism sector. Travelers can look forward to more convenient, choice-filled journeys to the Caribbean’s top island destinations in the years ahead.