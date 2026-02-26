The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans have finalized a trade sending pass rusher Jermaine Johnson to Tennessee in exchange for defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, reshaping both teams’ defensive fronts.

The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans have agreed to a high-profile trade, exchanging emerging pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II for standout defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, as confirmed by multiple outlets including NFL.com, New York Daily News, and NBC Sports. The deal, which was finalized on February 26, 2026, signals a fresh strategic direction for both franchises as they look to address key needs on their defensive lines.

Details of the Trade

The Jets receive defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, a 2024 first-round pick known for his stout run defense and interior presence.

The Titans acquire edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, a versatile pass rusher who has shown steady improvement since entering the league.

The trade, reported nearly simultaneously by NFL.com and NBC Sports, underscores both teams’ commitment to shoring up weaknesses exposed during the 2025 NFL season.

What Jermaine Johnson Brings to Tennessee

Johnson, selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has developed into a key contributor on the edge. His blend of speed and power led to a breakout 2025 season, where he recorded 10.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. Johnson’s rookie contract remains favorable for the Titans, with manageable cap implications for the next two years.

By acquiring Johnson, Tennessee aims to revitalize a pass rush that finished in the bottom third of the league last season. The move gives the Titans a dynamic option opposite their current edge rushers and bolsters a defense seeking to pressure opposing quarterbacks more consistently.

T’Vondre Sweat’s Arrival in New York

Sweat, a first-round pick by the Titans, made an immediate impact as a rookie, starting every game and establishing himself as a force against the run. According to NFL.com’s official stats, Sweat tallied 48 tackles and 4.5 sacks, while anchoring the interior against some of the league’s top rushing attacks. His presence fills a significant need for the Jets after recent injuries and free agent departures weakened their defensive line rotation.

Sweat’s rookie deal, detailed on Spotrac, offers the Jets cost control at a premium position, giving New York flexibility to build around its emerging young core.

Strategic Implications for Both Teams

For the Jets: The addition of Sweat gives New York a high-upside, physical interior defender who can collapse pockets and disrupt the run game. Paired with veteran linemen, Sweat could immediately elevate the team’s run defense and free up edge rushers to attack the quarterback.

For the Titans: Johnson's skill set addresses Tennessee's need for a true edge threat, potentially transforming their defensive scheme and increasing their ability to generate turnovers and negative plays.

League Perspective and Reactions

While neither team has made public statements, the consensus among league observers is that the swap is a rare example of a "football for football" trade, with both sides betting on young talent at positions of need. The Jets and Titans are expected to integrate their new additions into offseason programs, with the potential for both Johnson and Sweat to play prominent roles in 2026.

Looking Ahead

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, this trade will be closely watched. The Jets hope Sweat’s interior dominance will anchor their defense, while the Titans anticipate Johnson’s pass-rushing prowess will revitalize their front seven. With both players still on rookie contracts, each team gains a foundational piece for the future—and a chance to reshape their identity on defense.