Jets Trade Up for Clemson QB Cade Klubnik in NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded up in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft to select Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, aiming to bolster their quarterback depth.

The New York Jets made a notable move during the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up in the fourth round to select Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik with the 110th overall pick. Multiple outlets, including Yahoo Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports, and the New York Post, reported the Jets' aggressive approach in acquiring the former collegiate standout, highlighting both the team's strategy and Klubnik's potential impact.

Trade Details and Strategic Implications

All four major sports media sources confirmed the Jets' decision to trade up for the 110th pick, targeting Klubnik as a developmental quarterback prospect. The New York Post characterized the move as a "surprise," noting that while Klubnik was not among the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class, his athletic profile and college pedigree made him an intriguing target. NBC Sports and ESPN both emphasized the Jets' intent to strengthen their quarterback room, a unit that has faced uncertainty in recent seasons.

Jets traded up in the fourth round, indicating organizational urgency for quarterback depth.

in the fourth round, indicating organizational urgency for quarterback depth. Cade Klubnik was selected 110th overall, a spot typically reserved for developmental prospects.

was selected 110th overall, a spot typically reserved for developmental prospects. The move follows recent years of instability under center for New York, as reflected in Jets roster changes.

Klubnik’s Collegiate Performance and Profile

Klubnik arrives in New York with a decorated college career at Clemson, where he started multiple seasons and accumulated impressive statistics. According to College Football at Sports-Reference.com, Klubnik posted strong numbers in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage, though his final season saw moderate success compared to other top draft quarterbacks.

Known for his mobility and quick release, Klubnik brings a dual-threat dimension to the Jets.

His leadership at Clemson contributed to several bowl appearances, as detailed in the Clemson Tigers football record.

While not a first-round talent, Klubnik’s upside and experience fit the Jets’ developmental strategy.

Jets’ Quarterback Situation and Draft Analysis

The selection of Klubnik comes amid ongoing questions about the Jets' depth chart at quarterback. ESPN noted that the franchise has cycled through several starters in recent years, with injuries and inconsistent play impacting results. The fourth-round investment in Klubnik suggests the team is seeking both competition and potential long-term upside in the position.

The Jets' recent standings reflect a need for stability and improved offensive production.

Klubnik joins a roster that includes veterans and other young quarterbacks, increasing preseason competition.

New York Post described the move as "intriguing," citing Klubnik’s high school pedigree and college flashes as reasons for optimism.

Consensus and Perspectives Across Sources

All four sources agree that the Jets’ decision to trade up for Klubnik was deliberate and calculated. While Yahoo Sports focused on the draft logistics—trading up for the 110th pick—NBC Sports and ESPN emphasized the team’s pursuit of a prospect with developmental potential. The New York Post added that the selection could signal the team’s interest in finding a long-term solution at quarterback, though expectations remain tempered given Klubnik’s mid-round status.

Looking Ahead

With Klubnik now part of the Jets franchise, attention will shift to his adaptation to the NFL and the competition within New York's quarterback group. The fourth-round trade up underscores the franchise’s urgency, and while Klubnik is not expected to start immediately, his collegiate experience may prove valuable as the Jets look to stabilize their offense.

Ultimately, the Jets’ gamble on Klubnik represents a measured risk—one that could pay dividends if his development continues in the professional ranks. As training camp approaches, both team observers and fans will be watching closely to see how the newest addition to the quarterback room handles the transition and whether he can carve out a significant role in New York’s future.