Jets Send Irv Charles to Seahawks in Special Teams Trade

The New York Jets have traded special teams contributor Irv Charles to the Seattle Seahawks, aiming to bolster Seattle's depth and shake up their roster.

Irv Charles, known for his contributions on special teams, is headed to the Seattle Seahawks roster following a trade with the New York Jets. Multiple sources, including ESPN and the New York Daily News, confirmed the transaction on Tuesday, marking the latest roster move as teams fine-tune their lineups ahead of preseason preparations.

Details of the Trade

Both ESPN and the New York Daily News reported the trade on May 27, 2026, identifying Charles as a special teams-focused player whose role with the Jets centered on kick and punt coverage units. Though neither source disclosed specific terms or compensation, the official NFL transaction log is expected to document the full details once finalized by the league office.

Who Is Irv Charles?

Charles, a wide receiver by position, made his mark primarily through his special teams contributions with the Jets. According to his Pro Football Reference stats, Charles has logged significant snaps on special teams across multiple seasons. Fans and analysts have noted his size and speed as key assets in coverage situations, helping to improve the Jets’ field position and provide reliable tackling on return plays.

While Charles’ official NFL statistics show limited offensive production, he has carved out a niche as a core special teamer—a role highly valued for roster flexibility and depth. His addition is expected to impact the Seahawks’ special teams unit rankings, which are closely watched by analysts and front offices alike.

What the Move Means for the Seahawks and Jets

The Jets have been in the process of reworking their special teams roster, evaluating younger talent and freeing up space for offseason signings.

For Seattle, the acquisition of Charles adds a player with proven tackling ability and special teams experience, potentially addressing depth concerns and providing insurance against injuries.

According to Seattle’s current roster, Charles will compete for a spot among a crowded special teams group and could also push for situational receiving snaps.

League Context

Special teams often receive less attention than high-profile offensive or defensive moves, but teams investing in reliable coverage units can see significant returns in game outcomes and field position battles. As Football Outsiders’ advanced stats show, top-performing special teams units frequently correlate with playoff success.

What’s Next

With training camps approaching, both teams are expected to monitor how roster changes like this impact their preseason competitions. The Seahawks’ coaching staff will evaluate Charles in upcoming workouts, while the Jets look to younger talent to fill the special teams role. Fans can track further developments and official transaction details on the NFL’s official transaction page.

The trade underscores how even low-profile moves can shape the depth and effectiveness of NFL rosters as teams prepare for the season ahead.