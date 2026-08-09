Jetstar and Qatar Airways planes nearly collide at Sydney Airport

A Jetstar A320 braked hard to avoid a Qatar Airways 777 at Sydney Airport, with one crew member reportedly hurt and safety investigators now examining the ground move.

Australian investigators are examining how a Jetstar Airbus A320 and a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 came so close on the ground at Sydney Airport that the Jetstar aircraft braked suddenly to avoid a collision. One crew member was reported to have suffered a minor injury in the abrupt stop, turning a taxiing error into a serious safety concern at one of Australia’s busiest hubs.

The Jetstar service was identified as JQ402 to the Gold Coast, with the near-miss occurring around 7am local time. Sydney Airport handles heavy domestic and international traffic, and the incident showed how little margin exists once aircraft leave the runway and start moving through gates, taxiways and service roads under tight ground control.

The safety question now is where the chain broke. Taxiing depends on layered controls: air traffic control issues movement instructions, cockpit crews read them back and follow them, ramp staff keep aircraft separated, and airport procedures are meant to prevent wingtip, tail or engine contact. Investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau are expected to examine video feeds, radio traffic, movement logs and witness statements to determine whether instructions were clear, whether crews and ground staff had the same picture, and whether communication failed between airline operations, ramp personnel and controllers.

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The close call also landed against a backdrop of weekend delays at Sydney Airport, where air traffic control staffing shortages had already been linked to significant disruption. Concerns about “not enough air traffic controllers” added to scrutiny of an airport that manages dense flows of narrow-body domestic jets alongside international aircraft such as Qatar’s Boeing 777.

The latest scare came only days after the Australian Transport Safety Bureau opened an investigation into an earlier Sydney Airport near-miss involving two Qantas aircraft. In that case, 7NEWS reported the carrier said its aircraft were “cleared to proceed.” Together, the incidents have put ground movement controls, staffing and ramp procedures under sharper pressure at an airport where a small lapse can cascade quickly.

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Near-misses on the tarmac are treated seriously because the consequences can be catastrophic if aircraft, vehicles or fixed structures make contact. Even when no passenger injury is reported, a hard stop, a damaged wingtip or a confused taxi instruction can trigger delays, procedural changes and training reviews, as aviation authorities work to keep every movement on the ground as tightly controlled as those in the air.