Jetstar to charge Australians for overhead locker carry-on from 2027

Jetstar will charge from A$25 to use an overhead locker, ending its free 7kg carry-on allowance and lifting the true cost of a budget fare from February 2027.

Jetstar has moved to make overhead locker space a paid extra, stripping out its free 7kg carry-on allowance from February 2027 and leaving passengers with only one free under-seat item such as a backpack, handbag or laptop bag. The budget arm of Qantas Group said larger cabin bags will cost more, with fees starting at A$25 on domestic flights and A$39 on international flights, rising to as much as A$52 depending on the route.

For passengers, the new model turns the headline fare into only the first part of the bill. Jetstar’s current Starter fare includes two carry-on items with a combined weight of 7kg, so travellers who now board with a small roller bag and a personal item will soon need to pay to use the overhead locker. On a domestic flight, that adds at least A$25 before any seat selection or checked baggage is factored in.

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Jetstar said the change is designed to reduce boarding congestion and improve on-time departures, a familiar pitch for airlines that sell cheap base fares and charge separately for extras. The carrier said the move aligns with other low-fare airlines globally, and it would make Jetstar the first airline in Australia to charge specifically for overhead locker use.

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The policy gives Jetstar a new revenue stream from space that was previously bundled into the fare, while pushing more travellers to make a choice at booking time: pack light enough to fit under the seat, or pay for cabin storage. For passengers who travel with a bag that no longer qualifies as free carry-on, the final price of a budget ticket will be materially higher than the fare shown in ads and search results.

Jetstar Airways from Melbourne, Australia; derivative work Lämpel via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Reactions in Australia have already split. Passengers in Brisbane voiced both outrage and support after the announcement, reflecting a wider mixed response to the idea of charging for something many flyers still see as part of the basic cabin experience. With the policy set to begin in February 2027, Jetstar’s move will be watched closely across the domestic market for any sign that other carriers decide overhead locker access can be monetised too.