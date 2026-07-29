Jewish-Arab party seeks to reshape Israel coalition math ahead of election

A new Jewish-Arab list is chasing young voters while risking a split that could leave Netanyahu opponents short of Israel’s 61-seat majority.

A new Jewish-Arab party entered Israel’s election race with a direct bid to court young voters and change the coalition count needed to replace Benjamin Netanyahu. In the 120-seat Knesset, 61 seats are required for a governing majority, which makes even a small list potentially decisive in the bargaining that follows an election.

The party is called A Place for Us All, and it is led by Alon-Lee Green and Rula Daood, two co-founders tied to the Standing Together movement. The group has said it wants to mobilize voters who would otherwise stay home and has pledged equal representation for Jews and Arabs, and for men and women. That pitch is meant to appeal to Israelis who want a shared civic platform across ethnic lines rather than another narrow faction in a crowded field.

Photo by YOUSSEF elbelghiti

The same move could also complicate the anti-Netanyahu camp. Critics worry that a Jewish-Arab slate may draw support away from other opposition lists and weaken the already underrepresented Arab minority’s effort to unseat Netanyahu and his government. In Israel’s proportional system, where coalition arithmetic is decisive, a party does not need to become a major force to matter. A small bloc can influence who reaches 61 seats, which partners are needed after the vote, and which factions can claim leverage in the talks to form a government.

Source: Dan Hadani via Openverse (CC BY 4.0)

The symbolism is part of the story as much as the math. A photograph taken on July 13 showed Standing Together members with bereaved families from Israel’s Arab community near the Knesset in Jerusalem, a public setting that captured the group’s effort to present a joint Jewish-Arab identity in a highly charged political space. That image, and the party’s equal-representation pledge, place cross-communal politics at the center of a campaign unfolding ahead of the October 2026 election. For Netanyahu’s opponents, the new list broadens the range of anti-establishment voices. It also raises the risk that opposition votes fragment just enough to leave the path to a governing majority out of reach.