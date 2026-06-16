Jill Biden reflects on collapse of Joe Biden’s reelection bid

Jill Biden is revisiting the June 2024 collapse that ended Joe Biden’s reelection bid, even as his presidency is now measured by major laws and a sudden political unraveling.

Two years after the June 2024 debate with Donald Trump jolted Joe Biden’s campaign, Jill Biden is publicly reflecting on the moment his reelection bid began to fall apart. The episode ended with Biden’s withdrawal on July 21, 2024, his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, and a presidency that now has to be judged by both its policy record and its collapse.

Biden’s term ran from January 20, 2021, to January 20, 2025, giving historians a fixed ending point for a presidency that never escaped questions about age, stamina, and political durability. Gallup’s Presidential Job Approval Center lists his overall average approval at 42.2%, a middling mark that helps explain why the 2024 campaign became so vulnerable once the June debate turned into a national alarm bell for Democrats.

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That debate was widely treated as the turning point, accelerating calls for Biden to leave the race after a performance that intensified doubts inside his party. Jill Biden has since said she felt overwhelmed when her husband left the campaign, and more recent reporting has also pointed to the later cancer diagnosis as part of the case that he was not fit for a full second term. Her comments have pushed the conversation beyond family grief and into the larger question of how a presidency ends when the political ground gives way before the term does.

The policy record remains substantial. The White House record shows Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on November 15, 2021, a measure that put federal backing behind roads, bridges, transit, broadband, and other public works. The White House also records the Inflation Reduction Act as signed in August 2022, followed by implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act later that year. Those laws will shape manufacturing, climate spending, and industrial policy long after the 2024 campaign is remembered as a warning about presidential decline.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That is the tension now defining Biden’s verdict. He left office with major statutes on the books and a severely damaged political narrative attached to them, and the collapse of his reelection bid has become inseparable from the way his presidency will be remembered.