Jiménez celebrates Mexico’s control and World Cup round of 16 berth

Raúl Jiménez’s first World Cup goal helped Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0, seal a round of 16 place and underline the squad’s growing control.

Raúl Jiménez’s first World Cup goal helped Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 and move into the round of 16, a result the striker said reflected a side that controlled the match from start to finish. Javier Aguirre called it a “perfect day” for the 35-year-old forward, whose long wait for a World Cup goal ended after he overcame a life-threatening injury earlier in his career.

The result fitted a tournament in which Mexico has already shown early authority. The host nation opened the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over South Africa on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, beginning the expanded competition that FIFA has made a 48-team, 104-match event across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Jiménez has been cast by FIFA as one of the most experienced players in a Mexico squad in transition, and his score against Ecuador gave that experience a concrete payoff in a game that Mexico dictated.

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Ecuador arrived with its own record of resilience. FIFA says La Tri is appearing in a fifth World Cup, with its best finish still the round of 16 at Germany 2006. The teams had already measured each other twice in recent months, drawing 1-1 in a friendly on October 14, 2025, after a 0-0 meeting at the Copa América on June 30, 2024. Against that backdrop, Mexico’s ability to shut down Ecuador and keep the result in hand carried more weight than the scoreline alone.

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Jiménez’s moment also sharpened the sense that Mexico’s defining storyline is chemistry as much as individual talent. His goal was symbolic for a veteran who has endured a severe injury and waited years for a World Cup breakthrough, but the broader value came in how the group functioned around him. Mexico’s control against Ecuador suggested cohesion is already producing results; the knockout rounds will now test whether that collective structure can hold when matches demand more decisive individual quality.