Jio may file $4 billion IPO papers before Ambani speech

Jio’s expected $4 billion IPO could surface before Mukesh Ambani speaks Friday, a timing that would test India’s appetite for a landmark listing.

Reliance Jio Infocomm is moving toward what could become one of India’s biggest-ever share sales, with draft IPO papers expected within days before Mukesh Ambani’s closely watched annual speech to Reliance Industries shareholders. If the filing lands before Friday’s AGM, it would turn a long-discussed listing into a live test of investor demand for telecom, digital infrastructure and Reliance’s next phase of growth.

Reliance Industries has scheduled its 49th annual general meeting for Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. IST, to be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. The company’s AGM notice refers to it as the 49th Annual General Meeting, Post-IPO, a reminder that Jio’s listing has been central to the group’s public messaging for months.

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The market is already reading the timing against Ambani’s own earlier pledge. At Reliance’s 48th AGM on August 29, 2025, he said Jio had crossed 500 million customers and told shareholders that Jio would launch its IPO by the first half of 2026, or by June 2026. A filing now would line up with that timetable and give Ambani a chance to frame the deal as part of Reliance’s broader strategy, rather than as a standalone fundraising exercise.

The expected size is about $4 billion, which would exceed Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion IPO in October 2024, the deal Reuters described at the time as India’s largest share offering ever. That comparison matters because India’s equity markets have built scale and depth over the past several years, but a Jio listing would still stand out as a referendum on the domestic market’s ability to absorb a marquee asset from one of the country’s most powerful conglomerates.

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For Reliance, the listing would also say something about monetization. Jio’s capital would be used to expand the business rather than simply give existing shareholders an exit, signaling that the telecom and digital unit still has room to grow in services and infrastructure. That distinction may matter to investors deciding whether Jio should trade as a mature telecom operator or as a broader platform tied to India’s digital economy.

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If the filing does arrive before Ambani’s speech, the sequencing itself will be part of the message. It would suggest that Reliance wants the IPO to be seen not as a one-off event, but as a strategic milestone for a group that is preparing its post-IPO identity in public, with India’s capital markets watching closely.