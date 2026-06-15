Jio Platforms enters WIPO patent top 20 after 320-place surge

Jio Platforms vaulted into WIPO’s global patent top 20 after a 320-place jump, a move that spotlights India’s push to become an IP producer.

Jio Platforms has forced its way into the World Intellectual Property Organization’s top 20 Patent Cooperation Treaty rankings, a 320-place leap that places the Mumbai-based company alongside Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm, LG, Panasonic, Nokia, Google, Apple and Microsoft. The climb matters beyond corporate pride: it signals how quickly India is trying to move from being one of the world’s biggest digital markets to a serious producer of intellectual property.

The WIPO ranking is based on published PCT applications, and the 2025 review covers 2024 filings, a year when global PCT applications rose just 0.5 percent to 273,900. WIPO said applicants from 124 countries filed under the treaty, but the top 20 origins were still dominated by high-income economies, with only China, India and Türkiye represented as middle-income economies. In that setting, Jio’s entry stood out as a rare break into a club still shaped by a small number of countries and multinational patent engines.

Jio said its cumulative patent filing count reached 6,817 as of March 31, 2026, including 2,393 in India and 4,424 in foreign jurisdictions. It said 1,009 patents had been granted globally, with 538 grants in India and 471 abroad. The company’s portfolio is built around 5G, 5G Advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence, AI-native networks, cloud-native platforms, intelligent automation, radio access, core network software, edge intelligence, fixed wireless access, network slicing and digital services infrastructure.

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Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, described the rise as evidence of the company’s shift into a deep-tech business and tied it to years of work across advanced technologies. The message is clear: Jio wants to be seen not just as a telecom giant, but as a strategic technology company with Indian-origin research at its core. That ambition fits a larger policy and industrial narrative in India, where technology power is increasingly judged not only by user scale but by who owns the patents, standards and infrastructure behind the network.

The numbers also show how steep the competition remains. WIPO’s broader 2025 patent indicators said innovators worldwide filed a record 3.7 million patent applications in 2024, up 4.9 percent from 2023, with China, India, South Korea and Japan driving much of the growth. Huawei remained the largest PCT applicant with 6,600 published applications, underscoring the scale of the field Jio is entering.

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Jio’s own corporate materials say it is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, headquartered in Mumbai, and that its in-house Jio Labs is working to make 6G a reality. The company also said it received a WIPO National Award for Enterprises in 2024 and the National Intellectual Property Award 2024 for patents filing, grant and commercialization in India. The harder question now is whether this patent surge becomes commercially meaningful technology, or remains a scoreboard for ambition.