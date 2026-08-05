Joanna Whaley could become Michigan’s first openly transgender legislator

Joanna Whaley is running in a heavily Democratic Downriver district that could make her Michigan’s first openly transgender legislator. Her campaign is centering neighborhood issues.

Joanna Whaley is running for Michigan House District 2, a Downriver seat her campaign says includes Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Melvindale and part of Southgate, and a win would make her the first openly transgender person elected to the Michigan Legislature. Michigan has only one transgender elected official now, Adrian City Commissioner Aaron Chesher, which puts Whaley’s candidacy in a narrow but newly visible lane in state politics.

Whaley’s campaign slogan is “Michigan is for everyone,” and her public profile combines faith work with a personal transition story. She is described as a hospital chaplain and a former evangelical pastor, and she has said she endured 15 years of conversion therapy before coming out as transgender. That background has made her one of the most closely watched Democrats in the race, especially in a district where party margins are favorable and local identity politics are not the only issue on the table.

The race drew extra attention in April 2026 when former state representative Frank Liberati filed a complaint over the name Whaley used on ballot paperwork. Legal experts said Michigan law allows candidates to run under a commonly used name, and Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett rejected the challenge in May. The Michigan Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus backed Whaley during the dispute, joining groups such as the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and Run for Something in promoting her campaign.

Whaley’s materials and social accounts identify her as a Democrat running in Downriver, and they have emphasized local concerns as much as representation. Her campaign has framed the race around bringing attention back to “the things that matter to everyday people,” a message aimed at voters in Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Melvindale and Southgate as much as at Michigan’s broader Democratic base.