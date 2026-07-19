Jodie Sweetin says sobriety helped her bond with John Stamos

Jodie Sweetin said her sobriety helped her and John Stamos connect, and both have marked milestones in long recovery journeys.

Jodie Sweetin said her off-screen bond with John Stamos deepened through sobriety, turning a long-running Full House friendship into a shared recovery story. She discussed their journeys on The Dory Jackson Interview series on July 15 and said the two have been there to celebrate each other.

Sweetin’s own timeline has been public for years. She said her last alcoholic drink was in 2011, after first getting sober in 2008, relapsing, and returning to sobriety again. Stamos has said he stopped drinking in 2015, after a DUI and a hospital stay became the breaking point in his addiction. Their parallel paths have made them unusually open among former child stars whose adult lives have unfolded under intense scrutiny.

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The support between them has gone both ways. In 2019, Stamos became emotional while recalling how Sweetin helped him get sober, and he later thanked her in a speech. Sweetin also organized 12-step meetings for him at her house and on the set of Fuller House, bringing the language of recovery into the same spaces where both had built their careers.

Photo by Suki Lee

That history matters beyond the nostalgia around Full House and Fuller House. Public recovery stories can make relapse, treatment and long-term sobriety easier to discuss without shame, especially when the people involved are well-known and willing to describe the work behind staying sober. Sweetin and Stamos have each used their platform to show that sobriety is not a one-time declaration but an ongoing process shaped by accountability, peer support and repeated milestones.

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Their story also fits a wider pattern in entertainment, where former co-stars often become some of the most credible witnesses to recovery because they have seen the crisis, the treatment and the follow-through up close. Sweetin and Stamos have turned that familiarity into something more durable than publicity, a friendship defined by mutual recognition and the discipline of staying well.