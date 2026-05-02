Jodie Sweetin reveals receiving a one-cent residual from 'Full House,' highlighting industry-wide concerns over streaming-era payments to actors.

Jodie Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the beloved sitcom Full House, recently revealed that she received a one-cent residual check for her work on the show—more than 30 years after it originally aired. The revelation, first reported by Deadline, shines a light on the dramatic changes in how actors are compensated as classic TV content moves from traditional syndication to streaming platforms.

Residuals in the Streaming Era

Residual payments—compensation paid to actors, writers, and other creatives when their work is reused—have long been a staple of the entertainment industry. In television’s broadcast and cable heyday, popular shows like Full House generated substantial ongoing income for their talent through syndicated reruns. However, as Deadline notes, Sweetin’s one-cent check is emblematic of a larger shift: “It’s all in streaming” now, but the payout formulas have changed dramatically.

Under the latest SAG-AFTRA 2023 TV/Theatrical Contract, residuals for streaming distribution are calculated differently than for broadcast or cable. When a series is licensed to a streaming platform, the payments actors receive are often significantly lower, especially for older shows that were not originally produced with streaming in mind. SAG-AFTRA provides an explainer on how residuals are calculated, noting that streaming residuals depend on factors like platform size, subscriber numbers, and how long the content is available.

The Decline of Traditional TV Residuals

Sweetin’s experience is not unique. As Deadline and other entertainment news outlets have reported, numerous actors from classic TV shows have seen their residual payments shrink as streaming replaces syndication. In the past, actors received checks that could total hundreds or thousands of dollars when a show entered syndication or was sold to international markets. Now, as more viewers turn to streaming—illustrated by the global growth of Netflix and other streaming services—the financial model has shifted.

Classic TV residuals are often calculated using older agreements that don’t account for the reach of modern streaming platforms.

residuals are often calculated using older agreements that don’t account for the reach of modern streaming platforms. Streaming residuals for legacy content can be just pennies—sometimes literally—as in Sweetin’s case.

for legacy content can be just pennies—sometimes literally—as in Sweetin’s case. According to Pew Research data, more than 80% of U.S. adults now use streaming services, accelerating the decline of syndication-based payments.

Industry Response and Ongoing Debate

The shift in residual payments has sparked ongoing debate and action among creative unions. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and major studios in recent years have focused heavily on how to fairly compensate talent for streaming distribution, as outlined in the SAG-AFTRA Residuals Resources. Writers and actors have pushed for higher streaming residuals, arguing that current formulas do not reflect the global reach and profitability of platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Sweetin’s one-cent check has become a talking point for those advocating for change. While the nostalgia-fueled popularity of shows like Full House remains high, the earnings for those who created them have not kept pace in the streaming era. The Writers Guild of America provides data and tables showing similar trends for writers, with residuals for streaming often far below those paid for traditional TV airings.

Looking Forward

As more classic content migrates to streaming and new shows are produced primarily for digital platforms, the industry continues to grapple with how to ensure fair compensation. While recent contracts have introduced some improvements, many veteran actors like Sweetin are left with checks that barely cover the cost of depositing them.

The case of Jodie Sweetin’s one-cent residual is a vivid reminder that, for many performers, the golden days of TV syndication are over—and the next chapter of entertainment economics is still being written.