Joe Root returns as England Test captain amid leadership reshuffle

Joe Root is back as England Test captain after 64 Tests and 27 wins, with Stephen Fleming replacing Brendon McCullum in a reshaped leadership group.

Joe Root is back as England’s Test captain, and this time the job comes with a different set of pressures, a new coach and a sharper test of whether his first stint taught him enough to finish the work that ran out of road in 2022. Root says he is in a “very different place” from when he stepped down four years ago, after England’s 1-0 defeat in the West Indies ended his five-year reign.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had already made clear how substantial Root’s previous record was when he left the role. He stepped down in April 2022 having led England in 64 Tests and won 27 of them, more than Michael Vaughan’s 26, with Sir Alastair Cook and Sir Andrew Strauss on 24 apiece. Appointed in 2017 after Cook resigned, Root carried the captaincy longer than any of those predecessors, but the final stretch left England searching for a cleaner structure and a steadier return.

AI-generated illustration

That search now includes Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand captain who succeeds Brendon McCullum as England men’s Test head coach. Fleming, 53, has never before been a national head coach, but he arrives with a long coaching record at Chennai Super Kings, where he guided the franchise to a record five Indian Premier League titles, including the 2023 crown. The pairing of Root and Fleming gives England two seasoned operators, yet it also exposes how much the team still leans on familiar names to solve a leadership puzzle that has not settled.

The debate has been immediate. Former England batter Mark Butcher called Root’s reappointment a “retrograde step”, while commentators have pointed back to the workload and batting pressure that came with his earlier captaincy. ESPNcricinfo noted Root had captained England in 64 previous Tests and that his batting average as captain was about eight runs lower than when he was not leading the side.

Mike Prince via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

What makes this second chance different is the brief around it. Root is returning without Ben Stokes in the captaincy seat, with Harry Brook and the new coaching setup also part of the wider calculation over England’s direction. Some reports have framed the move as a stopgap while England weighs Stokes’ future availability. For Root to succeed where the last spell faded, England will need clearer boundaries, a calmer chain of command and a leadership culture that does not ask one player to absorb every strain at once.