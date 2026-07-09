Jofra Archer dismisses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi again in Bristol T20

Jofra Archer removed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 15 again in Bristol, and Sam Curran took the catch as India’s innings lost another early spark.

Jofra Archer struck again at the County Ground in Bristol, dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 15 off 10 balls in the fourth T20I and having Sam Curran hold the catch at mid-on. The wicket came in the third over of the five-match India-England series and ended another brief innings from India’s 15-year-old batter.

Sooryavanshi, born on March 27, 2011, has already become one of the most closely watched young players in the series. He had scored 27 runs across his first two T20I appearances for India before Bristol, and his debut in Manchester began with a first-ball six off Archer. In Bristol, he struck two boundaries before trying to force the shot that sent him to Curran’s hands.

For Archer, it was the second time in the series he had removed Sooryavanshi. The matchup has quickly become one of the defining individual contests of the tour, especially after England’s pace attack used short-ball pressure to test the teenager’s response once the surprise of his early aggression had worn off.

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India entered the fourth T20I needing a lift after the 125-run defeat at Trent Bridge in the third match, their heaviest loss by runs in T20 internationals. Archer and Josh Tongue had driven that defeat, and England carried the same pace-heavy plan into Bristol as India’s top order again struggled to build momentum.

The numbers around Sooryavanshi underline how fast the spotlight has narrowed around him. His first three T20I innings produced scores of 14, 13 and 15, modest returns for a player still only 15 but already carrying the burden that comes with being treated as a national symbol before his game has fully settled.