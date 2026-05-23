John Blackwell has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft, opting to play for Duke next season after weeks of speculation about his future.

John Blackwell, one of college basketball’s most discussed young prospects, has officially withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will head to play for Duke University next season. The decision, which ends weeks of speculation, was confirmed by both Duke Basketball Report and Badgers Wire on Wednesday.

Decision Ends Weeks of Uncertainty

For much of the spring, Blackwell’s basketball future was a subject of intense debate. After a standout season with the Wisconsin Badgers, where he impressed scouts with his athleticism and scoring ability, Blackwell entered the NBA Draft process while also considering a transfer to Duke. His performance in college, detailed in the college stats archives, made him a sought-after prospect both at the professional and collegiate levels.

Blackwell was one of several underclassmen testing NBA interest while maintaining college eligibility.

He was reportedly weighing feedback from NBA teams against the opportunity to further develop his game at a powerhouse program like Duke.

Why Blackwell Chose Duke Over the NBA

The decision to withdraw from the draft aligns with what many analysts considered a strategic move. According to the timeline reported by Badgers Wire, Blackwell took full advantage of the NBA’s early entry withdrawal period, which allows prospects to gain feedback from professional teams before making a final decision.

While neither source cited direct quotes from Blackwell or his representatives, the consensus is that the opportunity to play for a storied program like Duke, under national spotlight and against top-tier competition, could boost his draft stock for the following year. This is a path taken by several recent NBA players who benefited from a year of development at blue-blood programs.

What Blackwell Brings to Duke

Blackwell’s addition to the Duke roster is significant. Last season with Wisconsin, he averaged double-digit points per game and showed an ability to defend multiple positions. His skillset as an athletic wing with perimeter shooting makes him a strong fit for Duke’s up-tempo style.

Notable for his slashing ability and defensive versatility

Tested well at the NBA Draft Combine, per official measurements

Will join a Duke recruiting class already ranked among the nation’s best

Looking Ahead: Impact on Duke and the 2027 Draft

With Blackwell choosing to play for Duke, expectations are high for both his individual development and the Blue Devils’ prospects in the coming season. His presence should elevate Duke’s backcourt and provide NBA scouts with a full season to evaluate his growth. By delaying his professional debut, Blackwell positions himself for a potentially higher draft selection in future NBA drafts.

While the immediate NBA opportunity is on hold, Blackwell’s decision underscores the evolving landscape of college basketball, where top talents often weigh immediate pro options against the benefits of additional collegiate experience. Duke fans and NBA observers alike will be watching closely as Blackwell takes the next step in his career.