John Oliver mocks Trump’s Lincoln Memorial pool renovation fiasco

Oliver called Trump’s $13.1 million Reflecting Pool redo an “absolute trainwreck” as dead ducks, algae and no-bid contract questions piled up.

John Oliver used his June 29 Last Week Tonight segment to attack Donald Trump’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation, calling it an “absolute trainwreck” as the costs, contracting, and environmental fallout around the project drew fresh scrutiny. The pool overhaul began in April and was finished in early June, in time for the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations on July 4, 2026.

Federal contracting records tied the work to a $1.7 million contract for an ozone nanobubbling water-purification system from Green Water Solutions and a separate $14.2 million contract to line the pool in “American Flag Blue.” The overall cost was about $13.1 million, well above Trump’s earlier estimate of about $1.5 million and more than seven times the $1.8 million he later said it would cost. Oliver said the episode showed the United States was “dealing with a literal swamp of corruption” as Washington was dressed up for the anniversary.

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Public Citizen filed Freedom of Information Act requests on May 12, 2026, seeking records on what it called a reckless pet project. The next day, Rep. Joe Neguse pressed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum over the no-bid arrangement during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing. Burgum said he was not familiar with the company and defended the process. A White House spokeswoman said Trump was not involved in selecting Green Water Solutions.

Trump’s own description of the project shifted over time. He first said he had a man who was “unbelievable at doing swimming pools,” then later said he did not know the contractor and had never used him before. Sen. Richard Blumenthal later opened a probe into the no-bid contract and the ballooning costs, saying Atlantic Industrial did not appear to have obvious qualifications for the job.

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The buildup was residual from supply lines that had been dormant for eight weeks during construction. The department would use nanobubblers and hydrogen peroxide to treat the pool. The reflecting pool is especially prone to algae because it is warm and stagnant, and there is no quick fix. The pool last underwent a major renovation in 2012 under Barack Obama, when an ozone filtration system was also installed after algae problems returned.

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Multiple dead ducks were found in and around the pool and nearby Constitution Gardens, prompting a local wildlife organization to collect the birds for necropsies and the Center for Biological Diversity to call on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to investigate under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The group’s senior campaigner, Tara Zuardo, called it a “giant duck death trap” just in time for America’s 250th birthday. Trump also said six people had been arrested over recent damage to the reflecting pool, and the site was later fenced off.