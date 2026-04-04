Johnny Depp Launches Three Hearts Rum at L.A. Event

Johnny Depp made a rare appearance in Los Angeles to unveil Three Hearts Rum, marking his entry into the spirits market with a celebrity-packed launch event.

Johnny Depp made a rare red carpet appearance in Los Angeles this week to introduce his new spirits venture, Three Hearts Rum, drawing a crowd of music and entertainment industry icons. The launch event signals Depp’s latest foray into business as he joins the growing list of celebrities entering the competitive U.S. rum market.

Star Power on the Red Carpet

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Depp’s public profile has been relatively low in recent years, making his appearance at the L.A. launch particularly notable. The event attracted a roster of rock stars and entertainment figures, underscoring Depp’s enduring connections in the music scene and Hollywood. While details of the guest list and party highlights were not disclosed, the star-studded nature of the evening reflected Depp’s signature blend of film and rock culture influences.

Three Hearts Rum Enters a Growing U.S. Market

Depp’s launch of Three Hearts Rum comes as the U.S. rum market continues to evolve, with celebrities and craft distillers helping to drive renewed consumer interest. According to Beverage Industry’s 2023 Spirits Market Report, rum accounted for a significant share of the U.S. spirits sector last year, with sales rebounding after previous declines. Industry data reveals:

Rum generated over $2.5 billion in retail sales in 2023.

Premium and craft rum segments are experiencing the fastest growth, reflecting evolving consumer tastes.

Celebrity-backed brands have helped capture attention in a crowded market.

Three Hearts Rum will now join a competitive field, with established brands and new entrants alike vying for shelf space and consumer loyalty. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau’s spirits label approvals database highlights a steady influx of new rum products, underscoring the sector’s dynamism.

Rum’s Resurgence and Celebrity Influence

Market analysts, including those at Mordor Intelligence, note that U.S. rum sales are projected to continue growing, especially in the premium and flavored categories. The entry of high-profile figures like Johnny Depp is expected to add further momentum, as celebrity brands often benefit from built-in fan bases and media attention.

The Distilled Spirits Council’s 2023 Industry Review emphasizes the importance of branding and storytelling in spirits marketing—a strength Depp could leverage given his public persona and creative background.

What’s Next for Three Hearts Rum?

While launch details and distribution plans for Three Hearts Rum remain limited, industry observers will be watching closely to see how the brand positions itself within the premium and craft rum segments. The success of other celebrity spirits brands suggests that consumer curiosity and media coverage can drive early sales momentum, but sustained growth will depend on product quality and effective marketing.

For those interested in tracking new spirits brands and regulatory approvals, the TTB’s spirits approvals data offers insight into the evolving U.S. marketplace.

With his new venture, Johnny Depp steps into a vibrant and competitive industry at a time when rum is enjoying renewed attention. As Three Hearts Rum begins its rollout, both fans and market watchers will be eager to see whether Depp’s star power translates into lasting spirits success.