Johns Hopkins researcher detained by ICE at Baltimore airport

ICE detained Johns Hopkins researcher Fatima Ameaka at BWI as she boarded a domestic flight, citing an alleged visa overstay after her 2023 U.S. entry.

ICE agents detained Johns Hopkins public health researcher Fatima Ameaka at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as she prepared to board a domestic flight for a personal trip. Immigration officials said the detention was tied to her visa status: DHS said Ameaka entered the United States in 2023 on a visa that has since expired, and ICE accused her of overstaying that visa.

That is the core accountability question in the case. Ameaka, who is originally from Cameroon and works at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, was not traveling on university business, and local coverage said later that she was being held in ICE detention in Louisiana. The sequence leaves the airport encounter itself, the basis for the stop, and the handling of her transfer central to the public record.

At airports, the procedural protections for a noncitizen depend on whether officers are questioning, detaining or arresting the traveler. Legal guidance from immigrant-rights groups says a person can ask, “Am I free to leave?” and, if taken into ICE custody, can invoke the right to remain silent and request a lawyer, even though the government does not have to provide one. Those rights matter most in fast-moving airport encounters, where a traveler may be approached before boarding and moved quickly into custody.

Johns Hopkins officials said they were “deeply concerned” about the detention. The university confirmed that Ameaka is a researcher at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, adding to anxiety across campuses that rely on foreign-born scientists, postdoctoral researchers and staff who move between field work, conferences and family travel on visas and other time-limited documents.

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The detention also fit a broader pattern. Reuters said the arrest came amid a surge in airport immigration arrests under President Donald Trump’s administration, as local and national outlets described closer coordination between Transportation Security Administration personnel and ICE officers. In February, Reuters reported that the administration had proposed a rule that could pause work permits for many new asylum applicants, underscoring the scrutiny now surrounding immigration status and work authorization.

For universities and research institutions, the message is immediate: international travel has become a legal risk point, and airport enforcement can turn routine movement into a detention.