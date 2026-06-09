Johnson & Johnson to buy Firefly Bio for $1 billion cash

J&J is paying $1 billion for Firefly Bio’s Firelink platform, betting degrader chemistry can reach KRAS tumors that older cancer drugs still miss.

Johnson & Johnson is betting $1 billion that a little-known California biotech can help crack one of oncology’s toughest targets: KRAS. The cash deal for Firefly Bio gives J&J access to Firelink, a degrader antibody conjugate platform designed to deliver a protein-degrading payload directly into cancer cells and widen the company’s reach in hard-to-treat solid tumors.

The logic is as much about technology as it is about any single drug. J&J said Firelink is aimed at KRAS-driven tumors and other difficult cancers, including pan-KRAS targets, which matters because KRAS has long been one of the most stubborn problems in cancer biology. Rather than rely only on conventional drug discovery or a single late-stage asset, J&J is buying a platform that could generate multiple candidates over time. That gives the drugmaker more shots on goal if the science works, and it lets the company tap a more selective delivery approach than some existing treatments can offer.

Firefly is not a commercial-stage company. Crunchbase lists it as a San Francisco biotech with 11 to 50 employees, and names Bernhard Geierstanger, Carolyn Bertozzi and John Flygare as co-founders. Scott Hirsch is listed as chief executive, Geierstanger as chief technology officer and Flygare as chief scientific officer. The company’s Series A backers include MPM Capital and Versant Ventures. In other words, J&J is buying early-stage science, not a marketed cancer franchise.

That fits a broader pattern in big pharma. J&J paid $3.05 billion in cash for Halda Therapeutics in November 2025 to strengthen its prostate cancer push, and its 2019 purchase of Taris Biomedical later fed into Inlexzo, formerly TAR-200, for bladder cancer. The Firefly transaction extends that playbook: buy promising biology early, then use the scale of a global drugmaker to push it further than a small company can on its own.

It also shows where the money is moving in cancer. J&J and rivals are still willing to pay up for precision oncology tools that aim to be more targeted than older chemotherapy and more versatile than a single mechanism. In a crowded market, Firelink is attractive not because it is a finished product, but because it could become a new engine for building cancer drugs around one of the field’s most elusive targets.