The Sheffield Press
Business

Johnson & Johnson to buy Firefly Bio for $1 billion cash

J&J is paying $1 billion for Firefly Bio’s Firelink platform, betting degrader chemistry can reach KRAS tumors that older cancer drugs still miss.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

2 min read
Johnson & Johnson to buy Firefly Bio for $1 billion cash
Johnson & Johnson to buy Firefly Bio for $1 billion cash

Johnson & Johnson is betting $1 billion that a little-known California biotech can help crack one of oncology’s toughest targets: KRAS. The cash deal for Firefly Bio gives J&J access to Firelink, a degrader antibody conjugate platform designed to deliver a protein-degrading payload directly into cancer cells and widen the company’s reach in hard-to-treat solid tumors.

The logic is as much about technology as it is about any single drug. J&J said Firelink is aimed at KRAS-driven tumors and other difficult cancers, including pan-KRAS targets, which matters because KRAS has long been one of the most stubborn problems in cancer biology. Rather than rely only on conventional drug discovery or a single late-stage asset, J&J is buying a platform that could generate multiple candidates over time. That gives the drugmaker more shots on goal if the science works, and it lets the company tap a more selective delivery approach than some existing treatments can offer.

AI-generated illustration

Firefly is not a commercial-stage company. Crunchbase lists it as a San Francisco biotech with 11 to 50 employees, and names Bernhard Geierstanger, Carolyn Bertozzi and John Flygare as co-founders. Scott Hirsch is listed as chief executive, Geierstanger as chief technology officer and Flygare as chief scientific officer. The company’s Series A backers include MPM Capital and Versant Ventures. In other words, J&J is buying early-stage science, not a marketed cancer franchise.

That fits a broader pattern in big pharma. J&J paid $3.05 billion in cash for Halda Therapeutics in November 2025 to strengthen its prostate cancer push, and its 2019 purchase of Taris Biomedical later fed into Inlexzo, formerly TAR-200, for bladder cancer. The Firefly transaction extends that playbook: buy promising biology early, then use the scale of a global drugmaker to push it further than a small company can on its own.

It also shows where the money is moving in cancer. J&J and rivals are still willing to pay up for precision oncology tools that aim to be more targeted than older chemotherapy and more versatile than a single mechanism. In a crowded market, Firelink is attractive not because it is a finished product, but because it could become a new engine for building cancer drugs around one of the field’s most elusive targets.

Sources

  1. [1]money.usnews.com
  2. [2]jnj.com
  3. [3]statnews.com
  4. [4]crunchbase.com
  5. [5]fiercebiotech.com
  6. [6]biopharmadive.com

Tags

#business#Johnson#Firefly Bio
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.