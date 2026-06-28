Johnson says housing affordability bill will reach Trump Monday

Johnson said he will send the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act to Trump Monday, after Congress passed it 358-32 in the House and 85-5 in the Senate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday he will send the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act to President Donald Trump on Monday, putting a bipartisan housing bill within reach of becoming law after Congress cleared it with overwhelming votes. The measure would target several pressure points in the housing market, including financing for affordable and multifamily homes, environmental review delays, manufactured housing and some investor activity in single-family homes.

Johnson made the comment on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures after the House and Senate approved the bill earlier in the week. The Senate passed it 85-5 on June 22, and the House followed with a 358-32 vote on June 23, margins that showed unusual agreement in a Congress more often defined by gridlock.

The White House ceremony that was supposed to follow never happened. Trump canceled a planned signing event on June 24 and said Congress should first pass the SAVE America Act, a voter-ID and proof-of-citizenship measure, turning the housing bill into leverage in a separate political fight. Johnson later said after a White House meeting that Congress would transmit the bill, and on Sunday he set Monday as the date it would reach Trump’s desk.

AI-generated illustration

For renters and buyers, the bill’s significance depends on execution and timing. Expanding financing for affordable and multifamily housing could help add units to a tight market, while changes meant to streamline some environmental reviews could speed projects that now face long delays. Measures aimed at manufactured housing could support one of the lower-cost homeownership paths in the market, and efforts to curb some institutional investor activity in single-family homes are intended to ease competitive pressure on first-time buyers.

Those effects, however, will not show up overnight. If Trump signs the measure Monday, the legal change would be immediate, but any impact on supply, construction timelines or financing conditions would likely unfold over months and years, not days.

Housing groups have described the bill as one of the most significant federal housing packages in decades, and industry lobbying around it was intense. The National Association of Home Builders said more than 1,100 of its members met with lawmakers on June 10 to press for passage. The National Association of Realtors also backed the bill’s progress in both chambers, reflecting broad support from housing industry groups that see the legislation as a rare bipartisan step in a sector where affordability remains strained by high prices and mortgage-rate pressure.

Markets took notice as well. U.S. homebuilder stocks rallied after the House vote, and the PHLX Housing Index rose 5.4% on June 24, a sign that investors saw at least some potential for the bill to improve the outlook for new home construction.