Jokic Secures NBA Award Eligibility as Wembanyama Sits

Nikola Jokic met NBA award eligibility rules by playing the season finale's first half against the Spurs, while Victor Wembanyama did not take the floor.

Nikola Jokic played the first half of the Denver Nuggets’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, ensuring he meets the NBA’s award eligibility requirements for the 2025-26 season. In a move watched closely by fans and analysts, Jokic’s participation contrasted sharply with Spurs rookie standout Victor Wembanyama, who sat out the matchup entirely.

Jokic Plays to Secure Award Eligibility

According to both the Baltimore Sun and The Denver Post, Jokic’s appearance in Sunday’s game was strategic. The NBA’s player participation policy requires players to appear in at least 65 games, playing a minimum number of minutes per game, to qualify for major end-of-season awards such as Most Valuable Player (MVP) and All-NBA honors. By checking into the first half, Jokic met the final participation criteria for the season.

Jokic’s 2025-26 season had been closely monitored for games played and minutes, given his status as a perennial MVP candidate.

He played enough games and minutes throughout the season, but Sunday's appearance officially cemented his eligibility for the league's postseason awards.

Jokic’s game log, available on ESPN and Basketball Reference, confirms his participation in the required number of games.

The move comes as teams and players navigate the NBA’s stricter participation rules, put in place to ensure that the league’s top performers are both available to fans and fairly considered for accolades.

Wembanyama Sits Finale, Missing Eligibility Requirement

While Jokic ensured his status on the award ballot, Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ rookie sensation, did not play in the final game. Both the Baltimore Sun and The Denver Post noted the decision, which means Wembanyama falls just short of the NBA’s eligibility threshold for season awards. Wembanyama had been in contention for recognition following a standout season, but his absence from the finale will impact his official candidacy for honors such as Rookie of the Year or All-NBA selection.

Wembanyama’s season stats remain available for review on Basketball Reference.

His decision to sit out underscores the significance of the NBA’s new award eligibility rules and their impact on player recognition.

The Spurs’ team game log on NBA.com confirms his absence from the contest.

NBA Policy Shifts Impact Star Players

The NBA’s player participation policy, introduced to promote regular season availability among stars, has resulted in increased scrutiny of end-of-season player usage. Teams often weigh the risk of injury against the importance of postseason awards and contract incentives tied to those accolades.

The policy requires players to appear in at least 65 games, playing a minimum of 20 minutes in each, with limited exceptions for injury and approved absences.

Jokic’s and Wembanyama’s situations exemplify how teams and players are adjusting strategies to comply with the new rules.

Implications for Awards and Season Narrative

Jokic’s eligibility solidifies his position among the league’s elite, making him a likely candidate for MVP and All-NBA consideration. Wembanyama, despite an exceptional rookie campaign, will be ineligible for some of the league’s most prestigious accolades due to his games played tally.

As the NBA continues to emphasize player participation, the decisions made by the Nuggets and Spurs on the season’s final day highlight the ongoing balance between player health, team priorities, and individual recognition.

The official NBA player stats page offers a deeper look at games played and participation rates across the league, underscoring the growing importance of these numbers for stars and rising talents alike.

Looking Ahead

With Jokic’s eligibility secured, attention now turns to the upcoming awards voting and the broader impact of the NBA’s participation policy on player accolades. As teams and players adapt to these requirements, the league’s efforts to keep stars on the court appear to be shaping end-of-season strategies and the official record books.